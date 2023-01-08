The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has opened a public comment period regarding the environmental assessment it has issued for a May oil and gas lease auction that would include two tracts in Chaves County, as well as 43 other tracts in New Mexico and Kansas.

The public has until Feb. 6 to comment on the environmental assessment, a 171-page document posted on the NEPA Register section of the BLM website (eplanning.blm.gov).