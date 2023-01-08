The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has opened a public comment period regarding the environmental assessment it has issued for a May oil and gas lease auction that would include two tracts in Chaves County, as well as 43 other tracts in New Mexico and Kansas.
The public has until Feb. 6 to comment on the environmental assessment, a 171-page document posted on the NEPA Register section of the BLM website (eplanning.blm.gov).
The sales notice for the auction is expected to be issued in March, with public comment on that open until April. No specific date has been given yet for the auction.
The environmental assessment concludes as its “proposed action” that the federal agency will make available for the lease auction 19 tracts in Lea, Eddy and Chaves Counties totaling 3,279 acres, as well as 26 parcels in Cheyenne County, Kansas, that total about 6,844 acres. The Chaves County tracts, totaling 400 acres, are located east of the town of Lake Arthur. The “no action” alternative would be to withdraw the parcels for leases at this time.
Among the findings of the environmental assessment for the New Mexico parcels is that the average annual greenhouse gas emissions that could be expected if all 19 tracts are leased would be the equivalent of emissions produced by 26,963 gasoline-powered cars driven for one year.
According to a news release issued by the New Mexico State Office for the BLM on Friday, comments about the environmental assessment can be accepted online only through the eplanning site.
“Please note the most valuable public comments are practical and relevant to the proposed action,” the news release stated. “For example, comments may question, within reason, the accuracy of information, methodology or assumptions, then present reasonable alternatives to those already analyzed. Comments containing only opinions and/or preferences, or those seeming similar to other comments will not be addressed specifically in the environmental review process.”
The news release also indicated that the lease sale will be held according to updated rules required by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Minimum bids will be $10 an acre instead of $2 an acre; royalty rates will be a minimum of 16.67% instead of a minimum of 12.5%; and rental rates have increased substantially over the previous rates set in 1987.