An oil and gas lease on a federal parcel in Chaves County of about 321 acres was sold on Thursday during the first such sale allowed by the Bureau of Land Management since January 2021.
The auction also involved leases on four tracts in Lea County and one tract in Dewey County, Oklahoma, and it earned $632,385 for the BLM. Together the six parcels totaled 535.72 acres.
The Chaves County parcel, which a BLM map shows as being southeast of Roswell not far from Lake Arthur, was purchased by Marshall & Winston Inc., according to Public Affairs Specialist Allison Sandoval.
Representatives of the company, based in Midland, Texas, did not return a phone call by press time.
The online auction had 18 registered bidders, with eight making 60 bids. The Chaves County parcel received the highest single bid at $1,901 an acre and the highest purchase price of $610,221.
The auction is the first to be held since the Biden Administration issued a moratorium in January 2021 on lease sales on public lands as part of its executive orders related to climate change and environmental protections. The “pause” was meant to give the Interior Department and other federal agencies the opportunity to reevaluate its oil and gas lease program in terms of U.S. energy needs, as well as climate priorities regarding reducing fossil fuel production and greenhouse gas emissions.
A federal court in Western Louisiana blocked the moratorium in June 2021 as part of a case involving the state of Louisiana and 12 other oil-producing states. The federal government is appealing the decision.
When the Interior Department and Biden Administration announced that it would allow the New Mexico and Oklahoma lease sale in April, they said that the parcels had been examined using new priorities that balance expected oil and gas yields, benefits to U.S. taxpayers and the need to protect natural resources.
The federal government also required successful bidders to pay 18.75% royalties for the first time.
In April, an industry representative, Jim Winchester of the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, said he didn't consider the release of only 20% of the parcels that oil and gas producers wanted to see developed as helpful to the industry, U.S. energy needs or U.S. consumers.
Protests by 17 environmental groups and several individuals were lodged against the sale due to general opposition to fossil fuel development, disagreement that lease sales are required by the federal court decision and the opinion that more studies are needed about possible alternatives and environmental effects. A protest by the Friends of the Earth that was specific to the parcel in Oklahoma included a petition signed by 21,135 people.
