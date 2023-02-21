The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to conduct prescribed fire operations in the area starting in mid-February and through the month of April.

A BLM news release issued Thursday indicated that the fires are planned for northwest of Roswell in eastern Lincoln County and east of Roswell in the Sand Ranch Area of Environmental Concern in Chaves County starting in mid-February and through the month of April. Both prescribed fires are in coordination with the New Mexico State Land Office.