The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to conduct prescribed fire operations in the area starting in mid-February and through the month of April.
A BLM news release issued Thursday indicated that the fires are planned for northwest of Roswell in eastern Lincoln County and east of Roswell in the Sand Ranch Area of Environmental Concern in Chaves County starting in mid-February and through the month of April. Both prescribed fires are in coordination with the New Mexico State Land Office.
The operations are weather dependent and will take several days to complete for each location. Per BLM policy, prescribed burns will not take place when a red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the area where the burn is planned. During the potential burn period, fire management crews will monitor daily weather to decide when the operations will take place.
Fifteen to 20 BLM firefighters and personnel will monitor prescribed fires until smoke is no longer visible. Smoke from upcoming operations could be visible from Roswell, Midway, Dexter, Hagerman, Elida, Tatum, Corona, Arabela and nearby communities. Although smoke should not impact highways, signs will be posted along roadways to remind motorists to reduce speed and watch for fire personnel and equipment.
These prescribed burns are intended to decrease the risk of wildfires, improve watershed and habitat conditions, aid native plant species and reduce the spread of invasive plants.
Prior to and during all prescribed fires, fire managers coordinate with the New Mexico Environment Department to ensure all air quality regulations are followed. Smoke sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to check out the following site: https://nmfireinfo.com/smoke-management. The nmfireinfo.com website also will provide updates about the fires.