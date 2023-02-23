BLM Airtanker

A large airtanker is seen at the Roswell Airtanker Base operated by the Bureau of Land Management. 

 Submitted Photo

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management wants to expand an airtanker base at the Roswell Air Center it uses for firefighting operations.

The BLM operates what it refers to as a Single-Engine Airtanker (SEAT) base on the east side of the Roswell Air Center, one of 30 BLM emergency fire response tanker bases in 13 Western states, according to BLM documents. Questions were referred to a BLM state communications director, who did not respond to requests for information.