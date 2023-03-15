Legislation to include two exemptions to current law that state law enforcement officers wear body cameras and does away with a provision that automatically presumes an officer is acting in bad faith when their camera is not recording passed the New Mexico Senate last week.
Senate Bill 368 won approval from lawmakers in that chamber March 8 on a 41-0 vote. It now heads to the New Mexico House of Representatives for a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.
If signed into law, the bill sponsored by Sen. Harold Pope (D-Albuquerque) will allow a law enforcement officer to have their body camera turned off while taking part in an undercover operation sanctioned by one or more law enforcement agencies, or while handling or disposing of explosive materials.
The Senate Judiciary Committee stripped out a third exception in the original bill that would allow a camera to be turned off when an officer informs a member of the public of a death.
Chris Nordstrum, communications director for the Senate Democrats, said that exception was removed at the urging of law enforcement who said such a notification can sometimes turn stressful and an incident might occur that they might want to have recorded.
“In this case, it would be better to record the interaction and not release the video but have it in case the situation is warranted in order to protect the officers and others,” Nordstrum said.
Senate Bill 368 reduces the presumption under current law that officers shall be presumed to be acting in bad faith if their cameras are off and shall be deemed liable for civil litigation related to the spoliation of evidence. If signed into law, officers may be presumed to be acting in bad faith and therefore may be deemed liable.
Last month, while speaking to the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee, New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson urged the committee to take action to soften the presumption an officer is acting in bad faith if their camera is not recording. He said the absence of such language means officers whose cameras are either damaged in an altercation or whose camera malfunction through no fault of their own could be in violation of the law.
The author of the 2020 body camera bill, Sen. Joe Cervantes (D-Las Cruces), explained the penalty in that bill was inserted because some in law enforcement warned him they would not comply with body camera requirements. But Cervantes said now that opposition has largely evaporated and therefore he supports the change and that it will provide prosecutors with greater latitude.
“We are putting the responsibility back where it belongs with the courts and for the courts to use their discretion and evaluate each case on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
When asked for comment about the bill in an email, Davida Gallegos of the ACLU of New Mexico declined to comment and forwarded the message to the State Office of the Public Defender. An official with the office later returned an email to the Roswell Daily Record saying they were unable to get a comment from the team in the office before press time Tuesday.
