Authorities confirm that a set of human remains recently discovered on a ranch west of Roswell are those of a man who went missing more than a year ago.
Through dental records, the Office of the Medical Investigator was recently able to identify the body as that of 37-year-old Rafael Campuzano, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas told the Roswell Daily Record Thursday.
“We recently received confirmation from OMI that the dental records did confirm that to be Mr. Rafael Campuzano,” he said.
Yslas said the death was not due to foul play. Instead, Campuzano, who was diabetic and had other problems, is believed to have died from a combination of a lack of food, water, insulin and other medications.
Staff at the Brown Brothers Branch in Chaves County west of the Roswell Air Center contacted the Sheriff's Office Nov. 14 after stumbling upon the remains about 8 or 9 miles onto the property while moving cattle.
“Deputies and detectives responded, and upon arrival determined that it was actually human remains,” Yslas said.
Campuzano was reported missing May 6, 2021. His family said that when they last saw him he was distraught and said he wanted to go out into the desert. The family at the time was worried about Campuzano's emotional and physical well-being.
“He walked off and our understanding is he had no insulin, no food and no water,” Yslas said. Later that day, Campuzano's red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was found parked and unattended off Perimeter Rd.
For about three days, deputies partnered with personnel and resources from Chaves County Search and Rescue; the New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue Team; New Mexico Mounted Patrol; and Border Patrol recruits from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia scoured the area for him.
Three days later, the search was called off due to heavy rainfall.
Yslas said when the remains were found last month, the body had no identification. The first indication the body was that of Campuzano was based on clothing found near the body.
“We re-contacted the family and showed them photographs of the clothing only, which they confirmed that clothing to be what Mr. Rafael Campuzano was wearing whenever he left the residence,” Yslas said.