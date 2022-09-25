In the Nov. 8 General Election, voters will be asked to invest in public colleges, universities and specialty schools across New Mexico.
General Obligation Bond 3 (also referred to as Bond 3) will provide $215.6 million to renovate and modernize educational facilities.
If approved by voters statewide, Bond 3 will provide money to accomplish this without increasing property taxes, according to a Fiscal Impact Report by the Legislative Finance Committee. This is not a new tax or an increase in the rate of the existing property tax.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell issued a Sept. 20 press release about the GO bond allocation for its school. The $2.475 million will "fund critical fire suppression safety improvements in three campus buildings: Arts and Science Center, Lawrence C. Harris Occupational Technology Center and the Physical Education Center," the release stated.
“These three buildings on the Roswell campus are utilized extensively by our diverse student body, including those enrolled in Special Services and Early College High School classes,” said Shawn Powell, president, ENMU-Roswell. “We maintain our facilities with existing campus resources to the best of our ability, but the funding we would receive through Bond 3 is the only way we can complete large capital projects like this, so we appreciate the consideration of voters during this election.”
ENMU in Portales would receive $9 million for the construction of a new student Academic Services building.
NMMI would receive $4 million for the expansion of Bates Hall.
Col. David West, chief of staff, said in March, as state legislators were considering GO bond requests, that the funding would be used in 2023 to add about 7,800 square feet to the dining area of Bates Hall, built in 1918 and having its last major renovation in 2014.
The two-level building incorporates other functions, but the dining room expansion is requested, West said, because the current space is "tight" for the number of cadets and the Institute has to split meal service to accommodate everyone.
He also said that NMMI does not have taxing authority and so uses GO bond funding for its capital projects.
"NMMI has been a good steward of the public’s trust for these funds," West said.
Passage of Bond 3 is also estimated to create approximately 2,156 new jobs in 23 communities across New Mexico during project work on the construction, architecture and related fields, according to a website advocating for Bond 3, bond3fornm.com. As the ENMU-Roswell press release indicated, the funding will therefore add to the state’s economic development and gross receipts tax revenue.
"Bond 3 will help maintain the educational institutions New Mexicans have already invested in, and give colleges and universities the resources needed to continue providing safe, quality educational environments," the press release indicated.
Absentee voting and in-person early voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Expanded early voting is scheduled from Saturday, Oct. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open for in-person voting from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Additional information about General Obligation Bond 3, including a detailed list of projects the bond would fund throughout New Mexico, is available at www.bond3fornm.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.