Bond was set Tuesday at $100,000 for an Artesia woman who prosecutors say killed her newborn baby boy when she put him into a bag which she then placed at the bottom of a trash can.
Electronic court records state bond was set for Alexee Trevizo, 19, by New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge David Finger Tuesday after he denied a motion by the District Attorney's Office to keep her in pretrial detention while she awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
In addition to the bond, Trevizo must attend weekly counseling sessions and not leave her residence between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. pending trial. The case on Tuesday was also bound over to 5th Judicial District Court for eventual trial and resolution.
Prosecutors hoped the court would grant their motion to keep Trevizo detained up through her trial, arguing in their motion that “The defendant engages in conduct that endangers the community at large so that no release conditions will reasonably protect the community …”
But in his findings on the motion, Finger wrote that the District Attorney's Office failed to present convincing evidence that Trevizo was a danger to the community for which no conditions of release could be put in place to ensure the safety of the public or that she represented a flight risk.
Trevizo was charged earlier this month in connection with the January death of her newborn baby boy who was found dead inside a trash can in a restroom at Artesia General Hospital.
Court records state that early on the morning of Jan. 27, 2023, Trevizo went to the emergency room for what she said were back pains. At the time she denied being pregnant, but lab work that was subsequently done determined that she was. At 1:39 a.m. she went into a public restroom, appearing to be in a hurry when she entered. While she was in the restroom multiple hospital staff knocked on the door to check on her. Trevizo then came out of the restroom 19 minutes later with hospital staff finding the restroom to be covered in blood. Court records state it was initially believed Trevizo was either suffering from medical complications related to the pregnancy or had tried to harm herself. When she exited the restroom, she did not tell anyone about the baby.
Court records further indicate that staff then went into the restroom to clean it up. When they went to empty the trash can, the staff determined that the bag was heavier than usual. The housekeeper then discovered a bag underneath the rest of the trash. When nurses came to check the bag, they discovered inside a newborn boy who was “.. already cold, blue, with no signs of life and a temperature of 95 degrees.”
According to court records, Trevizo later claimed that when the baby was born, he was not crying or breathing. In her statement, Trevizo referred to the baby as “nothing” and that she had then placed the baby in the bag. A subsequent investigation, however, determined the baby was born alive and had died from suffocation.