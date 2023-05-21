Alexee Trevizo

Bond was set Tuesday at $100,000 for an Artesia woman who prosecutors say killed her newborn baby boy when she put him into a bag which she then placed at the bottom of a trash can.

Electronic court records state bond was set for Alexee Trevizo, 19, by New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge David Finger Tuesday after he denied a motion by the District Attorney's Office to keep her in pretrial detention while she awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.