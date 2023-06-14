A local judge set bond at $50,000 Friday for a Dexter man accused of raping a woman and threatening violence against her.
Judge James Mason set bond for Carlos Cruz, 32, during an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court, per electronic court records.
Cruz is charged with criminal sexual penetration, which stems from an allegation from a woman that he raped her and threatened violence against her on the night of April 5 and morning of April 6 at his 100 block of Vista Largo Road home.
In the criminal complaint, the woman told investigators with the Chaves County Sheriff's Office that Cruz forced her to engage in sexual activity.
An attorney listed as having represented Cruz at Friday's hearing did not respond to requests for comment before press time Tuesday.
In her statement to investigators, the woman claimed that on April 5, Cruz picked her up from her father's house. She added they met each other through a friend. They later added each other on social media and smoked methamphetamine together.
The woman said she contacted Cruz and went to his house on the night of the alleged incident to shower because the hot water at her father's house did not work.
She later told police that after having some beer and chicken nuggets, they had sex once, which she consented to. However, when Cruz wanted to engage in more sexual activity, she told him she did not want to, and began feeling sick before Cruz passed out on top of her. Periodically, he would wake up and allegedly would push a knife he had into the couch.
At 6:30 a.m. the next morning, they woke up, and according to the criminal complaint, Cruz raped her and then forced her to perform other sexual acts. Later, she posted a picture of Cruz's tattoo on Snapchat with the message, “If anything happened, I was with Carlos Cruz.” She then subsequently deleted the message worried it would upset Cruz.
Later, Cruz informed her that one of his cousins saw the Snapchat message before it was deleted. When the alleged victim went outside, Cruz alluded to violence against her for the post.
While outside, they heard gunshots which, the complaint states, Cruz told the alleged victim were being fired off by his cousins, who were upset about the Snapchat message, and that they were coming over.
Cruz then allegedly told her that posting the message “wasn't right” and he has a “reputation to uphold.”
“I didn't want to do this, but now I'm going to have to,” Cruz said, according to the criminal complaint. They then went inside and ate. Cruz also played violent music and reportedly emphasized the parts about someone getting killed.
Cruz stuffed a pair of blue medical gloves in his pockets before they then climbed into his truck. They had driven a short distance when they encountered a neighbor with a dog, who Cruz reportedly got out to talk with. The neighbor then pulls something with a handle out of the backpack he is wearing, and when the neighbor gets into the truck, the alleged victim got out.
Per court records, she allegedly overheard the neighbor tell Cruz, “Just let her walk we will get her on the way back.” The woman then ran across a field and into an abandoned building before calling 911.
According to court records, Cruz is also now awaiting trial on unrelated charges of trafficking controlled substances and receiving or transferring stolen property.
