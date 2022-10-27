Bond was set Tuesday at $10,000 for a man accused of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Judge K.C. Rogers set the bond for 48-year-old Guy Woody of Albuquerque during an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court, according to electronic court records.
Among his conditions of release, Woody is prohibited from leaving his residence between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. while he awaits trial.
Court records indicate that Woody was served Monday with an arrest warrant on one count each of trafficking controlled substances, methamphetamine; and trafficking controlled substances, fentanyl.
No name of an attorney representing Woody was listed in court records who could be reached for comment in this case.
The charges, court records state, are related to a search warrant agents with the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force executed on a 1000 block of West Albuquerque Street residence on April 5 as part of a narcotics investigation.
When Woody was searched, court records state, agents reportedly found on him two fentanyl pills, $980 in cash and a cellphone.
After obtaining a search warrant on the pickup, court records state, agents allegedly uncovered in the truck's center console a digital scale with traces of crystalline residue, packaging materials and a bag that contained 28.8 grams of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Woody's phone was also searched, where investigators came across two text messages, including one in which he was reportedly selling 12 fentanyl pills to someone for $5 each.
A preliminary examination in the case is scheduled for Nov. 22.
Breaking News Reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
