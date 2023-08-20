A local judge has set bond at $2,500 cash or surety for a Hagerman man accused of raping a family member.
Electronic court records indicate New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge Jared Kallunki set the bond for Pedro Olivares, 27, during a hearing Thursday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
His court-ordered conditions of release say Olivares must not have any contact with the alleged victim.
Olivares was reportedly arrested Wednesday on an active warrant on one count each of criminal sexual penetration in the third degree and incest, both third-degree felonies.
A jail population summary report shows Olivares was booked Thursday at 12:34 a.m. He was subsequently released from the facility that evening after his hearing.
No name of an attorney representing Olivares at Thursday's hearing was listed in electronic court records as of press time Saturday.
A criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court states Olivares had first inappropriately touched and then raped the alleged victim on Dec 13 while sleeping at another family member's home. It reportedly occurred sometime between midnight and 3 a.m.
Police state they learned from the victim that she was asleep that night when she awoke to find Olivares lying beside her and touching her inappropriately. Police say she continued to tell him to stop before Olivares went on to rape her twice.
Following the rapes, the complaint indicates, the alleged victim went into a nearby restroom before Olivares came in and asked her “why she was taking so long.”
The victim then reportedly returned to the bed and laid back down alongside Olivares. The report states he then grabbed her again and attempted to persuade the alleged victim to engage in more sexual activity when she responded by telling him no, collecting her things and leaving the house.
Per the complaint, Olivares later texted her on Snapchat, asking why she had left and if she had gotten home safely.
“She told him that she left because of him,” the complaint says. Later, police say, another relative learned about the incident and reportedly confronted Olivares about it.
“I just talked to him. He said he was very sorry & that he didn't know or understand why he did,” said a text message between the alleged victim and the relative, cited in the criminal complaint.
The complaint says Olivares was interviewed on Jan. 9 by investigators at the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, where he demanded to speak to an attorney.
