A motion to keep a man accused of battering and sexually assaulting his pregnant girlfriend and threatening her three-year-old son behind bars while he awaits trial was rejected Monday by a local judge, but concluded that evidence was sufficient to move forward with the case.
Following a two-hour hearing on the expedited motion for pretrial detention and concurrent preliminary examination conducted via video, Judge Thomas Lilley of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court denied the motion by the District Attorney's Office to keep Brayan Parra Parra, 24, detained.
Upon announcing the decision, Lilley agreed with the prosecution that Parra Parra represents a danger to his girlfriend and her child, but that conditions of release could be crafted to reasonably ensure their safety.
Instead, Lilley set bond for Parra Parra at $50,000 cash or surety. Should he make a bond, he would need to be released to a third-party custodian.
Parra Parra is charged with one count each of criminal sexual penetration in the 2nd degree; aggravated assault of a household member, deadly weapon; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and interfering with communications.
Lilley also approved a request by Assistant District Attorney Renee Broberg to amend a battery of a household member charge to one of aggravated battery of a household member, suffocation or strangulation.
During the hearing, Broberg argued the severity of the charges against Parra Parra, combined with the fact he is not a U.S. citizen and questions about his ties to the community, made pretrial detention necessary.
“Clearly there was alleged drug use, there was violence, there was violence against a three-year-old, who is a completely helpless person. If he is going to threaten a three-year-old, how can we be sure that anyone else is safe,” Broberg asked.
She also referenced testimony from the victim following Parra's Parra's arrest that both he and his mother called her, a violation of a no-contact order put in place during a first appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Broberg called the violation of the order “a complete disregard for the court's authority” and illustrated a reluctance by Parra Parra to follow any orders by the court.
Ira Shiflett, Parra Parra's attorney, argued against the order. He noted that his client is employed by an oil company in Eddy County and can return to work if released, and would like to live with his mother in Odessa, Texas.
“He is asking permission to reside in Odessa, Texas while this case is pending,” Shiflett said.
At the same hearing and following testimony from the victim and two police officers who responded to the call on the night of the incident, Lilley ruled evidence existed to show probable cause against Parra Parra and ordered the case be bound over to District Court.
Speaking through a translator, the victim testified that on the night of May 24, Parra Parra beat, sexually assaulted, strangled and bit her while at their 900 block of North Atkinson Street trailer home.
“He kept telling me that I was disrespecting him. That I was cheating on him because of this or that,” she said. The victim alleged she was struck in multiple locations throughout her body.
According to testimony from the victim, Parra Parra also threatened both her and her son with a knife.
The victim said she then called 911 and reported what was happening when he then forced her to hang up.
Both officers who were called by the prosecution testified that when they first encountered the victim, Parra Parra was not at the trailer home. However, after they left, another officer patrolling the area observed Parra Parra returning to the trailer. Police then contacted him and he was taken into custody.
Cassandra Juarez, one of the officers who responded to the call, testified that when she arrived at the scene, the victim was badly battered. She added that a knife and large amounts of blood were found in the trailer.
She testified that later, when she interviewed Parra Parra, he provided a version of events that differed greatly from that of the victim. According to Juarez, Parra Parra claimed that when he and the victim got home, he wanted to leave the residence but she tried to prevent him from doing so.
Juarez said Parra Parra told her the woman grabbed a knife and tried to stop him from leaving. He added that when she approached him with the knife, he punched her once in the head and then pushed her.
“He said that after things had calmed down between them, she called the police, and then he left willingly on his own,” Juarez said.
She added that Parra Parra insisted that if officers examined her, those would be the only injuries they would find. Juarez said those statements did not coincide with what she observed at the scene and on the victim.
