Roswell Mall Pic 2

Alex Ross Photo 

Crime scene tape and plywood block off a door that was damaged at the main entrance of the Roswell Mall at 4501 North Main Street. Court records state that Jake Bradley Goldston, 21, of Artesia, allegedly broke into the mall, damaging doors and store windows. Police reportedly later found Goldston inside a dressing room.

 Photo by Alex Ross

A local judge set bond at $2,500 Monday for a man accused of breaking into the Roswell Mall on Saturday where he allegedly tried on women's clothing and defecated on the floor of a store.

Electronic court records state Chaves County Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt set the bond for Jake Bradley Goldston, 21, of Artesia, during a court appearance. Goldston faces two counts of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property in connection with the incident.