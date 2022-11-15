A local judge set bond at $2,500 Monday for a man accused of breaking into the Roswell Mall on Saturday where he allegedly tried on women's clothing and defecated on the floor of a store.
Electronic court records state Chaves County Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt set the bond for Jake Bradley Goldston, 21, of Artesia, during a court appearance. Goldston faces two counts of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property in connection with the incident.
No name of an attorney representing Goldston was listed in court records before press time Monday.
Goldston is alleged to have broken into the Roswell Mall at 4501 North Main Street early Saturday while the mall was closed. No one else was found inside the mall.
When Roswell Police officers found Goldston in the woman's dressing room of the Mall's J.C. Penney store, he was wearing red shorts, a woman's red jumpsuit with a $69 price tag still attached to it and a gold chain with a diamond around his neck.
Human defecation was also allegedly found on the carpet in one of the dressing room stalls, according to court records.
Goldston was incoherent when he spoke to officers and was taken into custody.
Court records state a J.C. Penney assistant manager estimated $1,028.47 in merchandise was damaged by Goldston and were unable to be sold due to the presence of body odor and feces.
Officers were initially called to the mall Saturday at 7:28 a.m. in response to a breaking and entering where someone allegedly broke the glass of the mall's main entrance door and went inside.
Five golden chain necklaces were also reported stolen from another store inside the mall.
In addition to the front entrance door, court records indicate a window inside the mall entryway, a display window of a mall jewelry store and the sliding door into the J.C. Penney store were reportedly broken.
After entering the J.C. Penney store, police allegedly saw women's clothes strewn about the store, a trail of which led to the woman's dressing room where Goldston was allegedly found. Food was reportedly found eaten inside the mall.
Court documents indicate a mall security guard later told investigators that the day before he had removed Goldston from both J.C. Penney and Ooy's House, a restaurant located inside the Mall.
Roswell Mall manager Angie Cooper told the Roswell Daily Record Monday that despite the burglary, the mall continued to operate during its regularly scheduled business hours.
Court records in 2019 indicate Goldston completed 182 days of probation after pleading guilty to one count each of shoplifting and possession of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
He was charged in February 2022 with shoplifting and possession of an alcoholic beverage by a minor. Those charges were subsequently dismissed.
Electronic court records state that earlier this month, Goldston was charged in two other cases.
In one of those cases he faced one count each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In the other he was charged with two counts of battery upon a healthcare worker.
The charges in both those cases were ultimately dismissed by prosecutors according to court documents.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
