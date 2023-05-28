Bond was set at $5,000 Thursday for one of two local men who allegedly smashed a water filling station with a pickup truck last year in a failed attempt to take money from it.
Judge K.C. Rogers set the bond for Kenny Storie, 40, of Roswell, Thursday when Storie made an initial appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court, according to court records. Rogers also set bond at $5,000 for Storie on a charge of controlled substance, possession prohibited in another case.
Storie and another man, 39-year-old Reynaldo Vallejos, also of Roswell, are each charged with criminal damage to property over $1,000 after they reportedly made multiple unsuccessful attempts to open and take money from a water filling station located in the parking lot of a 1300 block of North Garden Avenue business.
The owner of the business at 2:50 a.m. notified police of two individuals dressed in black hooded sweatshirts and riding in a white Dodge pickup truck coming onto the property and were trying to break into the water machine.
“He advised that they exited the truck and used multiple tools like a crowbar, a cordless saw, a drill and a torch to attempt to gain access,” the court records state. Further, the two burglars then dropped the tailgate and backed the pickup into the filling station in one final attempt to get into it.
“When the machine was rammed, it pushed all the way into the northwest corner of the business, causing damage to the brick fixtures,” per court records.
Having failed to get into the machines, the two burglars then reportedly left empty-handed. Per court records, the filling station sustained as much as $8,000 in damage and the building up to $3,000 in damage.
Investigators were able to identify the license plate on the pickup from surveillance video of the botched burglary. The owner of the pickup was later contacted and informed police that Storie often borrows the truck and that it had been recently stolen, but that the theft was not reported to authorities. He added that he also thought it was convenient that the pickup was stolen the day after Storie had been released from prison.
Reynaldo was later questioned by police when, according to court records, he admitted to damaging the machine with Storie. He insisted that Storie was the one who crashed into the machine.
Per court records, Reynaldo was arrested and charged in the case in February. Bond was subsequently set for him at $10,000 cash or surety.