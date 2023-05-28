Kenny storie

Storie 

Bond was set at $5,000 Thursday for one of two local men who allegedly smashed a water filling station with a pickup truck last year in a failed attempt to take money from it.

Judge K.C. Rogers set the bond for Kenny Storie, 40, of Roswell, Thursday when Storie made an initial appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court, according to court records. Rogers also set bond at $5,000 for Storie on a charge of controlled substance, possession prohibited in another case.