A local judge has set bond in the case of a Roswell man who reportedly robbed a Domino's Pizza store and threw a brick at police officers during a subsequent foot chase.
On Wednesday, Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason set bond at $50,000 cash or surety for Carlos Limon Garcia, 35, of Roswell, per electronic court records.
Limon Garcia, who was arrested in March on charges related to the robbery, was being temporarily held without bond while undergoing a psychological evaluation.
Earlier this week, Judge James Hudson of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court ruled that Limon Garcia is mentally fit to stand trial based on the evaluation results. The case has been sent back to the Magistrate Court for trial or resolution. Limon Garcia is charged with one count each of armed robbery, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, assault upon a peace officer, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in the March 7 robbery of a Domino's Pizza store in the 1100 block of South Union Avenue.
In the criminal complaint filed in the case, Limon Garcia reportedly entered the store that day and went into the restroom. When he came out of the store, an employee said he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had his face covered with a bandanna.
With his hands in his pocket, as if he had a gun, Limon Garcia then allegedly threatened to shoot the employee unless he emptied the cash register. After being handed the $63 inside the cash register and before leaving the store, Limon Garcia reportedly warned the employee he would come back and shoot him if the employee called the police.
After exiting the store, court records indicate Limon Garcia met up with a woman in the parking lot. He also later got rid of the bandanna, sweater and sunglasses he wore during the robbery.
A short time later, police spotted Limon Garcia, touching off a foot pursuit. According to court records, Limon Garcia reportedly hurled a brick at officers, which they dodged.
Police apprehended Limon Garcia in the area of West Summit Street.
When questioned by police, the woman who was waiting outside the Domino's for Limon Garcia denied taking part in the robbery. She told police that Limon Garcia had gone inside to wash his hands, and that is when the robbery happened.
Per court records, the woman added that after the robbery, Limon Garcia told her “he was not going back to jail for 16 years” and that “police were going to have to kill him.”
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.