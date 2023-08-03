Marco Varela

Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety Tuesday for a former NMMI cadet charged with raping another cadet seven years ago.

On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge KC Rogers set bond for Marco Varela, 24, at a court appearance, days after being served with a warrant on charges of sexual penetration in the second degree, child 13-18, and criminal sexual contact of a minor, force or coercion, according to a criminal complaint.