Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety Tuesday for a former NMMI cadet charged with raping another cadet seven years ago.
On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge KC Rogers set bond for Marco Varela, 24, at a court appearance, days after being served with a warrant on charges of sexual penetration in the second degree, child 13-18, and criminal sexual contact of a minor, force or coercion, according to a criminal complaint.
Michael Gomez, Varela's attorney, did not return calls requesting comment on the case before press time Wednesday.
The warrant was issued for Varela's arrest in April on charges related to the rape of another NMMI cadet, who was 15 years old at the time, who reported that Varela, who was then 18, had raped her twice.
The allegations were reported to NMMI Police on Sept. 28, 2018.
The criminal complaint states Varela allegedly raped the alleged victim on two occasions, once in 2017 and again in 2018, after having met each other through a mutual friend.
Per court records, the first time was reportedly in April 2017, after Varela invited the alleged victim down to his black BMW parked outside Bates Hall.
Once inside the vehicle, Varela locked the doors and began driving away. Court records state that as Varela was driving, he placed his hand on her leg. She then responded by informing Varela she did not want to be touched and removed his hand.
Varela drove the alleged victim to the Ciello Grande Soccer Complex, where he reportedly forced her to perform sexual acts on him. He stopped after receiving a phone call. They then returned to NMMI, and Varela dropped the alleged victim off.
Several nights later, the complaint indicates the alleged victim received sexually explicit photos of Varela via Snapchat and responded by instructing Varela to stop sending her such images.
The second episode allegedly occurred in August 2018, near the time of registration at NMMI, when the alleged victim says Varela approached her, took her to a men's restroom in Lusk Hall and began kissing her.
Despite telling Varela not to, court records state he persisted in trying to kiss the alleged victim, eventually overpowered her and started to perform sexual acts on her.
Varela reportedly stopped after hearing voices outside the restroom, prompting them to leave the restroom.
A NMMI official did not respond to an email seeking comment on the incident before press time Wednesday.