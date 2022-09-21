Bond was set at $1,500 Tuesday for a man who allegedly led police on a recent high-speed chase.
Court records state Judge E.J. Fouratt set bond for Johnny Ortiz, 47, when Ortiz appeared in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
During the appearance, Ortiz waived his right to a preliminary hearing, allowing his case to be bound over to district court for further action.
Ortiz is charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing a police officer and driving with a revoked license, and five counts of failing to stop at a stop sign.
According to court documents, at 10:19 p.m. on Sept. 12, an officer saw a blue Chevrolet Camaro, allegedly driven by Ortiz, slam on its brakes while on Virginia Avenue before turning east onto Hendricks Street.
The officer then saw the Camaro reportedly head down the street at a high speed. The officer followed, with the pursuit eventually turning south onto Sherman Avenue.
Court records state the Camaro failed to stop for stop signs at five intersections. The pursuit continued west on Reed Street before the Camaro crashed into another vehicle parked in a yard on Washington Avenue.
A man, later identified as Ortiz, was seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle. He then ran south, ignoring commands to stop.
When the officer pulled out his taser, court records state, Ortiz yelled that he had a gun, put his hands inside his waistband and turned away from the officer.
Believing Ortiz was about to pull out a gun, the officer used his taser to subdue Ortiz, who was then placed in handcuffs.
A woman who was in the vehicle with Ortiz at the time was also detained, but according to court records Ortiz said he, and not the woman, was driving the vehicle.
Ortiz, according to court records, later told police, “he was not driving fast or running stop signs until police were trying to pull him over.”
He explained that he did not stop the car because he had a revoked license and was just borrowing the vehicle.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or at breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
