RPD parking lot

A marked police unit in the parking lot of the Roswell Police Department on Tuesday. A judge set bond Tuesday at $10,000 for Miguel Rodriguez, 33, who is reported to have stolen such a vehicle early Tuesday morning while it was left unlocked and running in the Police Department parking lot. 

 Alex Ross Photo

Bond was set Wednesday for a man who allegedly drove away in a marked Roswell Police unit that was left unlocked and idling outside the Roswell Police Department.

Electronic court records state Magistrate Judge James Mason set bond at $10,000 cash or surety for Miguel Rodriguez, 33, during an initial appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court. His conditions of release stipulate that he not return to the Police Department parking lot at 128 West Second Street unless in the event of an emergency.