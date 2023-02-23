Bond was set Wednesday for a man who allegedly drove away in a marked Roswell Police unit that was left unlocked and idling outside the Roswell Police Department.
Electronic court records state Magistrate Judge James Mason set bond at $10,000 cash or surety for Miguel Rodriguez, 33, during an initial appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court. His conditions of release stipulate that he not return to the Police Department parking lot at 128 West Second Street unless in the event of an emergency.
Rodriguez faces one count each of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and vehicle burglary.
Information provided by the RPD and contained in court records indicate the charges come after Rodriguez on Tuesday at about 2 a.m. reportedly stole a Dodge pickup truck patrol unit that an officer had left unlocked and idling outside of the police station.
Court records state that after watching surveillance video of the incident, officers recognized the thief as Rodriguez who they had encountered in the past.
Police later found the vehicle in an alleyway in the 500 block of S. Beech Ave. Rodriguez was subsequently located at a nearby house where his girlfriend lived, along with a digital camera issued by the police station that Rodriguez had taken from the unit. He was then taken into custody.
When questioned by police, court records indicate Rodriguez explained he took the police unit because he felt they owed it to him "because the police were using drones to mess with him and that they had been watching him for the last two years."
Additionally, Rodriguez said he also took the vehicle because he wanted to talk to police about what was being done to him.
Electronic court documents also show that Rodriguez is also now awaiting trial in a separate case for criminal damage to property of a household member, under $1,000 and disorderly conduct.