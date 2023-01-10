Sammy Gabaldon mug

Submitted Photo 

Sammy Gabaldon 

Bond was set last week at $5,000 for a local man accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from his Roswell apartment.

Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason set the bond for 44-year-old Sammy Gabaldon of Roswell during a Jan. 3 court appearance related to a trafficking a controlled substance charge, electronic court records state.