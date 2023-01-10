Bond was set last week at $5,000 for a local man accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from his Roswell apartment.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason set the bond for 44-year-old Sammy Gabaldon of Roswell during a Jan. 3 court appearance related to a trafficking a controlled substance charge, electronic court records state.
Gabaldon's name was not listed in Monday's jail population summary report of inmates currently being held at the Chaves County Detention Center.
When reached for comment Monday, Renee Broberg, Gabaldon's attorney, said the case “is still in the very beginning stages and there are a lot of steps left in the process.”
Gabaldon was served with an arrest warrant Jan. 1 on the trafficking charge. Court records indicate the charge originates from an Oct. 27 encounter he had with Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force agents who reportedly found him with at least 218.3 grams of methamphetamine.
The search was carried out when agents executed search warrants on Gabaldon and his 700 East 3rd Street residence, based on information that he was allegedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl from his apartment.
Agents were watching Gabaldon when they approached him near the intersection of 5th Street and Orchard Avenue, per court records.
Initially, Gabaldon resisted agents when they sought to search him, bending forward to keep them from removing an item that was reportedly in his waistband.
After agents placed Gabaldon on his side, court records indicate agents removed a grocery bag from his waistband. The grocery bag contained a clear vacuum-sealed bag that reportedly held a substantial amount of methamphetamine.
When agents questioned him, Gabaldon initially claimed he had found the bag a short time ago in a nearby field.
However, court records indicate he later revised his story and said “he had barely got it the day before.”
Agents searched Gabaldon's cellphone, though he informed officers he did not conduct transactions through text messages.
“Sammy advised that people simply go over to the apartment or speak with him via telephone not text,” court documents state.
Later, while searching the apartment agents reportedly discovered in the bathroom toilet a clear bag containing methamphetamine along with a green balloon with 15 blue pills resembling Fentanyl inside of it.
Gabaldon's girlfriend, who rents the apartment, was on scene when agents carried out their search, and according to court documents claimed she did not know that he was selling narcotics.
Electronic court records indicate a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 17 at 8:30 a.m. in Magistrate Court.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
