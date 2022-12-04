Bond was set Wednesday at $5,000 for a woman accused of trafficking methamphetamine.
Electronic court documents state Judge E.J Fouratt set the bond for Wendy Contreras, 43, during an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court charge of trafficking of a controlled substance charge.
As of Friday morning, a jail population summary report from the Chaves County Detention Center still listed Contreras among the inmates housed at the facility.
The charge stems against Contreras reportedly stems from a June 3 traffic stop in the area of East McGaffey Street and South Main Street conducted by agents with the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force. Records indicate agents initially stopped the vehicle because of an expired registration.
Per court records, agents allegedly later found a handgun in Contreras' purse and ten loaded syringes in the vehicle along with packing materials and a digital scale. She reportedly later admitted to agents to having methamphetamine hidden inside the bra she was wearing at the time.
Agents reportedly located a bag containing 27.8 grams of a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, along with a necklace and $150 in cash inside the bra.