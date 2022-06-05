SUBHEAD: Shaughnessy's book recalls great Celtics teams of the 80s
Written following the success of ESPN’s The Last Dance, Dan Shaughnessy’s Wish It Lasted Forever puts a similar approach to print, following Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics instead of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. Shaughnessy was a beat writer for the Boston Globe, covering the Celtics from the early 80s through to the midway point of the Celtics’ ’85-’86 season, one of the most successful seasons for any sports franchise.
Formerly, press traveled with the team, so Shaughnessy was given a rare opportunity then (and an impossible one now) to see the players and coaches on a more intimate level.
Shaughnessy frequently recounts relationships between himself and members of the organization. I see where taking the time to write these things could be interpreted as self-aggrandizing or perhaps a little vain. Instead of focusing on the intentions of the author here, I think it's more worthwhile to see how these inclusions enhance the readers’ experience. Seeing how the team and staff interacted with Shaughnessy and how their relationships grew or changed over time further humanizes them in a way that screened personal biographies and organization-published media cannot achieve.
The book is light on the stats and heavy on the anecdotes, meaning that readers familiar only with the fundamentals of basketball will have little trouble following along with Shaughnessy’s accounts of past escapades, and the stories bring all readers closer to the men behind the professional facade.
On reaching the part of the book where Shaughnessy was set to talk about the ’85-’86 season, I was disappointed to see how few pages remained to fill with tales. The reader learns early on in this final section that a position at the Boston Globe opened up to cover the then-mediocre Red Sox; Shaughnessy reflexively abandoned his Cinderella position to go hang out with an aloof Roger Clemens and a Jim Rice in the twilight years of his baseball career. What follows is an abbreviated account of the remainder of the Celtics’ triumphant season to close out the book. I find value in how fleeting the final section feels.
It was Bill Walton who delivered the phrase “I wish it lasted forever,” on learning of Shaughnessy’s intention to write about his experience with the Boston Celtics of the mid-80s. As the book goes, after the Celtics clinched the championship title in 1986, Bill Walton drove over to Larry Bird’s Boston home. Bird’s wife answered the door, woke Larry, and Larry informed Bill that he was going right back to bed. Bill stayed up at Larry’s house all night. He had the presence of mind to know that he was living through something that could never be replicated, and sentimental enough to not want to sleep, only to wake to find it’s disappeared the next day.
That sentiment is symbolic of Wish It Lasted Forever as a whole. Shaughnessy’s intentions lie not in writing a nostalgic recapturing of the Celtics’ past achievements, but in how he witnessed those achievements and how far removed we are as people and fans from that level of access.
Today’s NBA players are groomed super-athletes, almost completely separated from their fans and from society more broadly. Larry Bird sat underneath TVs at local bars, smoking cigarettes and drinking beer. He mowed his lawn on a modest property in his hometown. Players hung out with press members like Dan Shaughnessy. They were men among men.
