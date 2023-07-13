Broken building, constant heart

Frank Gonzalez, director of the Physical Education Center at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, has been displaced from the building where he worked for over 40 years due to mold and structural problems discovered during locker room renovations. Now Gonzalez is in the process of deciding his next steps, a feeling familiar to many workers post-pandemic. 

 Sarah Treschl Photo

“It’s been very hard,” says Frank Gonzalez, 69, the morning sun heating his black nylon shirt. “I’ve been here 51 years, and most of them have been in the Physical Education Center.”

The building Gonzalez directed for 40 years at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell closed indefinitely in early June due to the discovery of mold and structural damage during renovations to the locker rooms.