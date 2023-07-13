Broken building, constant heart

“It’s been very hard,” says Frank Gonzalez, 69, the morning sun heating his black nylon shirt. “I’ve been here 51 years, and most of them have been in the Physical Education Center.”
The building Gonzalez directed for 40 years at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell closed indefinitely in early June due to the discovery of mold and structural damage during renovations to the locker rooms.
“Hopefully they don’t have to knock it down,” Gonzalez says. He nods hello to a man wearing a hard hat and an orange vest. Gonzalez knows most everyone on campus.
The entire situation was reminiscent of the pandemic — the surprising order to go home, the uncertainty about when the building would reopen.
For now, Gonzalez works in the campus food pantry while he waits to hear the verdict. “There’s not much activity in the pantry,” he says wistfully. He misses the students and staff who visited the gym every day.
For Gonzalez, the pandemic was emotionally easier than what he’s going through now. “In the pandemic, I knew I’d eventually get back into our building. Now I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The community of people at the gym is what he misses most. “The reason I’ve been here so long is because of the P.E. center.” Every day was a unique opportunity to connect with students and staff, checking people into the weight room and hosting fun events like boxing matches and dog shows. “I miss helping those people and serving them.”
For Gonzalez, family is everything. “The most important thing for me is family.” He is the sixth child of 12; he and his eight brothers formed a baseball team almost entirely composed of themselves when he was younger. “We all love to help people.”
The campus community is an extension of Gonzalez’s family. “It’s sad because the physical education center is like my home. The campus is part of my family because I’ve been here so long.”
The Gonzalez family has deep roots on campus. “My brother Robert worked here for about 40 years. Most of my family either came to school here or worked here.” The Maria De Los Angeles Gonzalez scholarship honors his sister, and the David Gonzalez studio honors his brother.
Out of the 12 Gonzalez children, 10 of them went to college. “That’s something I try to emphasize with students. To study and get good grades. Be responsible. And not only help yourself but help your family.”
Gonzalez has worked with countless students in five decades of service — positive repercussions that ripple outward like a pebble plunked in a pond.
One day, a former assistant called him. “You don’t know how much you helped me get further in life,” the man said. “Since I’ve learned those lessons from you, I’ve been able to help others.”
“Norman came up with hard times,” Gonzalez admits. Many students have faced challenges and rely on people like Gonzalez for support. “But he did well for himself. When they work with me, they’re family.”
Today, Gonzalez finds himself at a crossroads. Retirement is one possibility. “I’ll be OK. I’ll be at home working on my yard and going to the mountains to visit the casino. I’ll help my grandkids.” He has four grandchildren.
“It always makes a happy family when everybody’s right here. We have our get-togethers over the weekend. That’s something we always emphasize.”
As Gonzalez waits for the decision on the building’s infrastructure, he has some life advice for all of us when we go through hard times. “You never know when your time is up. Try to do the best you can while you’re here and hopefully help others.”
The uncertainty he’s going through isn’t a setback. “I’m still happy to be here at this campus working,” he says. “I was 18 when I started working here. And I never left. This place is my home.”
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.