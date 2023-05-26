Budget situation concerns city department heads

A member of the lapidary class at the Roswell Adult Center takes a break from using a piece of equipment this winter. This summer, the Recreation Department will drop some activities due to budget pressures in the upcoming fiscal year.

 Terri Harber Photo

Members of the city’s General Services Committee heard from employees who head a variety of operations that provide activities and experiences to the public.

There will be 29 full-time and 21 part-time open positions in city government not being filled during the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. This move will result in a cost reduction of more than $1.7 million. There have been other cuts and several projects removed from the budget as well.