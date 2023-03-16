Legislation to ban prescribed burns from being started when a high wind warning is in place is now headed to the governor's desk.
Senate Bill 21 cleared its last legislative hurdle Tuesday when it first passed the New Mexico House of Representatives 68-0 then went back to the Senate where on Tuesday night that chamber agreed to an amendment tacked on by the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee. The bill had previously passed the Senate 36-0.
A spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham did not respond to a request for comment as to whether the governor plans to sign it.
State Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Alamogordo) sponsored the measure that would prohibit a prescribed burn from being carried out when the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the area where the prescribed burn is to take place.
A red flag warning, according to the National Weather Service, is issued when warm temperatures, low humidity and high winds converge to create heightened fire dangers. State Rep. Harlan Vincent (R-Glencoe), who brought the legislation to the House floor, said the rule will apply to government agencies, private land owners and contractors. Because it has an emergency clause, the bill would take effect immediately if signed.
Joaquin Romero, communications director for Republican leadership in the Senate, said while the federal government can ultimately do what it wants on federal forest land, lawmakers are hopeful that if enacted, federal agencies will heed the law when deciding whether to do a prescribed burn.
Prescribed burning is a key tool used by government agencies and other property owners to manage land. But they have also been known to spark wildfires amid arid and windy conditions.
A prescribed burn started by the National Forest Service last April evolved into the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The blaze which scorched 300,000 acres and damaged 903 buildings in parts of Mora, San Miguel and Rio Arriba counties is the worst wildfire in New Mexico history.
During the discussion on the bill, state Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) said the legislation is needed, especially for federal agencies.
“We have seen these blazes they have started within this state when winds have been in excess of 35 miles per hour and we've seen what has happened,” she said.
Senate Bill 21 was introduced at the start of the legislative session but has undergone a series of revisions.
Initially, the bill prohibited prescribed burns during the entire spring season. The Senate Conservation Committee then amended the bill to limit such bans to the period of March 1 to May 31 if a red flag warning is in effect. The Senate Judiciary Committee amended the legislation further making the ban apply whenever a red flag warning is in effect, regardless of the time of year.
Following its passage in the Senate, the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee altered the bill from saying a prescribed burn shall not be conducted when a red flag warning is in place to say that a burn will not be started when a red flag warning is in place. The word “conducted” was changed to “started” so entities who start a prescribed burn just before a warning is issued would not be in violation of the law.
Vincent noted that prescribed burns could still be carried out in the spring on days when a red flag warning is not in effect for a location where the burn is to happen. He added that usually a red flag warning is issued 24 hours before it is to take effect.
