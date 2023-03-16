Smokey Bear

A cutout of Smokey Bear stands guard in the Lincoln National Forest while a fire burns in the background in this file photo from 2004.

 Clarke Condé File Photo

Legislation to ban prescribed burns from being started when a high wind warning is in place is now headed to the governor's desk.

Senate Bill 21 cleared its last legislative hurdle Tuesday when it first passed the New Mexico House of Representatives 68-0 then went back to the Senate where on Tuesday night that chamber agreed to an amendment tacked on by the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee. The bill had previously passed the Senate 36-0.