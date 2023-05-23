A brief standoff between police and a local man in a Roswell residential neighborhood Sunday ended with the man's arrest.
Documents filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court indicate officers and members of the Roswell Police Department SWAT team were engaged in a standoff with Socorro Balderrama, 33, after he ran into his 700 block of South Kentucky Avenue residence.
Police eventually deployed non-lethal gas into the house before Balderrama came out of the front door and surrendered to authorities. He now faces one count each of careless driving; driving while license revoked; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. Later, police determined Balderrama was also wanted on an active warrant on one count of criminal damage to property of a household member.
An arraignment was scheduled in the case for Monday afternoon, but no other information about his terms of release was scheduled before press time.
No name of an attorney representing Balderrama was listed in court documents.
Balderrama barricaded himself in the house Sunday just after 1:55 p.m. after an officer witnessed a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck doing burnouts at the intersection of South Kentucky Avenue and West Deming Street.
When Balderrama, who was allegedly driving the Silverado, saw the officer, court records indicated he headed east, passing by the officer's vehicle, prompting the officer to activate his lights and pursue the Silverado.
Once the pickup pulled over, Balderrama reportedly emerged from it and started walking away from the officer, ignoring multiple commands.
After being trailed by the officer for about half a block, Balderrama reportedly began running and fled into his house.
Police gave numerous callouts for Balderrama to exit the house before he complied. According to court records, Balderrama later explained that while inside he hid in the basement.
Once in police custody, Balderrama told officers the pickup he was driving did not have an interlock ignition device, something that according to court records, constituted a violation of the terms of his probation in a 2022 case in which Balderrama pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of liquor or drugs.