Two business and economic development organizations in Roswell have renewed their service agreements with the city and received a boost in their annual funding.
The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. will receive $200,000 a year now from the city, an increase from its prior city funding of $100,000, while the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce will receive $50,000 a year, up from $30,000, following approval of the agreements and funding arrangements by the Roswell City Council during its June meeting.
The Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce, which works with local Hispanic-owned businesses to provide training and networking and develop community relationships, will use the funding to improve its outreach to area businesses and organizations in a couple of ways, said Executive Director Marcos Nava.
“With the additional $20,000, we want to hire an additional part-time staff member at the chamber to help out with office business,” he said. “We also want to spend the money on improving our marketing and updating our social media.”
Nava said that he and his organization were pleased about the increase and think it will take the chamber to the “next level.”
The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. has similar ideas for its additional funding, said President Mike Espiritu.
“Our plan is to use that for a significant increase in our marketing endeavors,” he said, explaining that meant both an improvement to its website and in its social media efforts, with an emphasis on using social media to attract new businesses to the city and county.
Both entities also receive funding in other ways, including grants, business membership dues and, in the case of the EDC, funding from the county.
The Chaves County Board of Commissioners recently approved providing $150,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal year to the EDC.
The Hispano Chamber is considering another request for county funding, Nava said, but has been told the county wants an audit first. He said the chamber has hired a certified public accountant who will do an “audit review” of the chamber's financial statements.
The service agreements approved by the Roswell City Council also entail other requirements of the organizations, including quarterly and annual reporting requirements to the city and meeting certain metrics regarding business recruitment, retention and training efforts.
According to information supplied to the city council by the Hispano Chamber, it concluded the 2021 calendar year with 82 members and had a net income of $6,636, with income of $56,722 and expenses of $50,086. Its activities during the year included hosting community events such as the Pinata Festival, Dia de los Muertos and Cinco de Mayo; organizing business workshops and social gatherings for members; and providing scholarships for local college students.
According to financial statements and information the EDC submitted to the city council, the organization had total assets of $590,891 as of Dec. 31, 2021, and total liabilities of $37,902. During the 2021-2022 year, it worked to bring seven new businesses to the area and helped in the creation of 323 additional jobs.
