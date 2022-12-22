The state minimum wage will increase 50 cents to $12 an hour on Jan. 1 for many workers, what could be as much as $20 a week and $1,040 a year more in gross pay for full-time hourly workers.
But, as some business and industry representatives point out, and as data indicates, the average New Mexico worker is probably earning much more than that right now.
According to U.S Bureau of Labor, the median wage for workers in nonmetropolitan areas of eastern New Mexico in May 2021, the most recent published data available, was $17.88 an hour. The median wage in nonmetropolitan areas of northern New Mexico was $18.07 and was $18.69 in the Santa Fe metro area.
“Operators across the state have been dealing with much higher wages because the (job) market is so tight,” said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association.
She said most of the association's food and drink operators are accustomed by now to dealing with the annual pay increases, which in 2023 will include a boost for tipped wages from the current rate of $2.80 to $3 an hour. Together with tips, wages must equal at least $12 an hour.
The new wage increase is the latest and final boost mandated by a state law signed in April 2019 that instituted the first required minimum wage increase in 10 years. At the time, the minimum wage was $7.50 in most parts of New Mexico.
The first increase was effective in January 2020 and boosted the state minimum wage to $9 an hour. The cities of Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe and the counties of Bernalillo and Santa Fe have their own minimum wage laws. According to information on the state Department of Workforce Solutions website and county and municipality websites, their wages typically allow for higher hourly or higher tipped minimums.
Exceptions to the state minimum rates exist for some workers, including salaried professionals, federal and state government employees, some agricultural workers, employees in recognized training programs and people paid on commission or for piecework.
When the 2019 law passed, a coalition of groups advocating for the wage hike estimated that 20% of the workforce, or more than 150,000 people, would benefit. Some people said that, after the four years of increases, they would begin to experience a “livable” wage.
“With a salary of $12 an hour, I could earn approximately $112 more per week, something that could help me pay for one of my utility bills, which I have trouble paying with my current wage,” Margarita Castruita Flores, a member of El CENTRO de Igualdad y Derechos, was quoted as saying in a website post. “We are proud of the contributions low-wage workers like me provide to our state and we will continue our fight to ensure all workers in New Mexico have the opportunity to thrive.”
Rob Black, CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, agreed with Wight of the New Mexico Restaurant Association that state businesses have understood since 2019 that the increases are “baked in” and have prepared for the Jan. 1 boost, but he said that it still will have a big impact on employers.
“It is a significant one,” Black said. “Fifty cents is a big increase, especially with all the additional increases that businesses are dealing with now in terms of operating costs and interest rate increases.”
Now that the state is in a “pause” regarding mandated wage increases, Black and Wight said their associations will not want to see new legislation in 2023 requiring further wage increases in the near future.
“We always oppose minimum wage increases because the market does take care of it, No. 1, but also because we are one of the most labor-intensive industries,” Wight said.
Black said further mandated increases could put New Mexico at a competitive disadvantage to neighboring states with larger economies. Texas has a minimum wage in 2023 of $7.25, Colorado has a $13.65 minimum wage taking effect this year and Arizona's minimum wage for 2023 will be $13.85.
Again, the U.S. Labor Bureau indicates actual wages are usually higher for those states, with an $18.77 median wage in Texas, a $23.05 median wage in Colorado and an $18.99 median wage in Arizona in May 2021.
“The free market will cause business to pay higher minimum wages in order to get workers in the door,” he said, “but we want to let the market drive that and not create a situation where we will not be competitive.”
According to the Labor Law Center Inc., 30 states will have minimum wage increases taking effect on the first day of the new year. Missouri and Virginia also have $12 minimums taking effect in January, with 13 other states instituting minimum wages above $12 an hour. Six other states have yet to determine their minimum wage for the coming year. The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.