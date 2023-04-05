About seven business site selectors, some representing U.S. and overseas companies looking for new locations, and numerous economic developers are expected to be in Roswell this fall for a conference to be held at the Roswell Convention Center.

Paige Webster, the owner of Webster Global Site Selectors, said that the Site Link Forum is planned for Sept. 27-29 and is co-sponsored by the New Mexico Partnership, a program of the New Mexico Economic Development Department that works with local and state economic developers specifically to encourage or assist companies to relocate or expand to New Mexico. The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. is part of the New Mexico Partnership effort.