About seven business site selectors, some representing U.S. and overseas companies looking for new locations, and numerous economic developers are expected to be in Roswell this fall for a conference to be held at the Roswell Convention Center.
Paige Webster, the owner of Webster Global Site Selectors, said that the Site Link Forum is planned for Sept. 27-29 and is co-sponsored by the New Mexico Partnership, a program of the New Mexico Economic Development Department that works with local and state economic developers specifically to encourage or assist companies to relocate or expand to New Mexico. The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. is part of the New Mexico Partnership effort.
This is the first forum to be held in New Mexico, said Melinda Allen, CEO and president of the New Mexico Partnership.
“We wanted to showcase a rural location because these conferences focus on rural areas,” Allen said about the reason for choosing Roswell for the state's first Site Link Forum.
Webster said that previous forums have occurred in cities in Canada as well as in such places as Lynchburg, Virginia; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; and Klamath Falls, Oregon.
The Site Link Forum caps attendance at 70 people, Webster said, to ensure that each attendee has ample time to meet with site selectors, who also will make presentations during the forum. Webster said the economic developers in attendance typically come from across the U.S. and from some foreign countries. They also can participate in planned community activities, likely to include golfing, an “alien tour” and networking events during the Roswell event.
Webster said that the site selectors represent businesses actively looking for new sites, specifically mentioning as an example an aeronautics company based in Europe that wants to open a U.S. location.
“It is a really good opportunity for people in rural communities to meet site selectors,” Webster said, “and it is good for Roswell because decision-makers will have a chance to get to know the city.”
He added that information about the Roswell conference will be available on the event website, sitelinkforum.com by early June.