Roswell cannabis users apparently were ready for recreational sales to get going here, with good business occurring since Friday, according to representatives with the two companies that have received permits so far for recreational marijuana sales in the city limits.
Duke Rodriguez, CEO of New Mexico Top Organics/Ultra Health Inc., and Daniel Simon, marketing director for Pecos Valley Production or Pecos Valley Pharmaceuticals, both said that traffic in their dispensaries doubled on May 13, the first day they were allowed to sell to recreational users. Both have been selling to medical cardholders for several years.
“We had a successful soft opening since no one was really advised in advance that Friday would be open for non-medical sales,” Rodriguez said. “But it was a successful Friday for sure.”
He explained that the dispensary at 2800 N. Main St. serves about 55 to 60 people on a slow day, but served more than 200 on Friday. He added that the customers were from the Roswell area.
The Roswell City Council voted May 12 to approve permits and other related zoning actions for Ultra Health and Pecos Valley Production. Those votes cleared the way for the first sales of recreational cannabis in the city. State law had made recreational sales legal as of April 1, but the city of Roswell had required permits and zoning applications for recreational cannabis businesses — in addition to state licenses — that no company had received until last week.
Gross receipts taxes, excise tax information or sales figures from the state won’t be available for May for a couple of weeks, but Simon also estimated that recreational sales has doubled the traffic in Pecos Valley Production’s Roswell dispensary.
“It has gone pretty well. Of course we are hoping that it picks up a little bit more, but we are not disappointed. It is definitely a celebration,” Simon said. “I think if Roswell had gone recreational sooner on April 1 like the rest of the state, then we may have seen a general influx from Chaves County in general. But I think people from Roswell were already kind of used to traveling outside of Roswell between April 1 and last Friday. There may have been a bit of a missed opportunity there.”
Rodriguez said that Chaves County has a strong medical cannabis market.
“Chaves County right now — the most recent enrollment data — shows that they had at the end of April 4,205 registered medical cardholders. That alone pushed it to the No. 7 county in the state. So it was a very informed market as to the availability of cannabis for the medical side. Now it is simply expanding it to the non-medical side and we expect whatever we did on Friday to build week after week.”
Rodriguez said that restrictions exist on advertising for cannabis businesses, but that Ultra Health expects to get the word out about Roswell recreational sales via social media and other means.
“I think we will regain it all,” he said, referring to the view that recreational customers may have gone to other cities after April 1. “It just takes a little time and effort.”
Ultra Health is one of the largest cannabis retailers in the state, with 25 retail operations in all areas of the state. Its medical operations began in 2011 and its Roswell location opened in 2019.
Rodriguez said that recreational sales did not result in any unexpected problems.
“I think the movement to non-medical sales was, as expected to be, fairly uneventful, business as normal and no disruption in traffic, no long lines, none of the fears that were talked about,” Rodriguez said. “It was a normal business day. We expect that to continue.”
Both Rodriguez and Simon share the concern about maintaining product supplies due to state limitations on growers in the past. Rodriguez said that Ultra is “scaling up as fast as possible,” and Simon said that Pecos Valley Production, which has a grow facility on East Hobbs Road in Chaves County, plans to increase its production by 10 times.
Simon said that its store at 313 W. Country Club Road is encouraging its customers to “ask as many questions as possible about the rules, the products, how to consume and safety across the board.”
Pecos Valley Production became a cannabis grower in 2015 and has operated its Roswell dispensary for about five years. It now has about 15 dispensaries in 10 counties.
The company also received authorization from the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission to open both a medical and recreational-use dispensary at 5104 S. Main St., with Simon saying that it should be in business by late June or early July.
Several other existing retail operators in the state also have filled out applications for recreational sales or notified the city of Roswell of their intentions to do so, with four cases expected to be heard in May by the Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Cannabis Control Division of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department reported on May 3 that adult-use sales in April 2022 represented 56% of total cannabis sales in the state, or $22.1 million of the total $39.47 million in sales.
The southeastern New Mexico city with the largest sales for April 2022 was Hobbs, with $1.32 million in recreational sales and $1.74 million total sales. That report also showed that Roswell had $675,591 in total sales.
