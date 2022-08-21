20220821Aldavazspotlight2

Terri Harber Photo

Pilar Aldavaz, owner of The Misc Office, is shown in her office Thursday. She was among four women honored last week at the Go Latinas! conference.

 Terri Harber Photo

Pilar Aldavaz owns The Misc Office on South Main Street. She has been described as someone who’s hard to deter when she wants to get something done.

A recent post on the Facebook page for her business is a meme based on the Frank Sinatra song “High Hopes.” An ant is holding a huge stick (perhaps a rubber tree plant) above its head and the caption reads, “Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable.”