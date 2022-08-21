Pilar Aldavaz owns The Misc Office on South Main Street. She has been described as someone who’s hard to deter when she wants to get something done.
A recent post on the Facebook page for her business is a meme based on the Frank Sinatra song “High Hopes.” An ant is holding a huge stick (perhaps a rubber tree plant) above its head and the caption reads, “Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable.”
Aldavaz was one of the four area women highlighted last week at the Go Latinas! conference in Roswell hosted by WESST, which consults with and provides loans to entrepreneurs seeking to start and grow their small businesses.
“She’s an amazing person,” said Isabel Garcia, who has known Aldavaz since they were very young. “She was always smiling, always laughing.”
Both women grew up in Hagerman and each is from a large family with lots of brothers.
Garcia said her lifelong friend feels very confident these days because she earned that self-assurance through work and life experiences.
“She has grown into it,” Garcia said about Aldavaz. “Nothing is going to stop her.”
Not even a serious health issue. Last year, Aldavaz was hospitalized for about three months. She’s diabetic and suffers from kidney disease. She had to close down while she was recovering.
She’s required to undergo dialysis, but she has the advantage of being able to have these treatments at home. This allows her more time to devote to her work — and family — than if she had to go through dialysis in a clinic during the day. Aldavaz also said she will need a kidney transplant.
Garcia said her friend has been “very caring, very giving and because she loves people she’s always ready and willing to help someone.”
Aldavaz found out in high school that she really enjoyed working with numbers.
“I liked the challenge of it,” she remembered.
She also discovered that she had a knack for explaining things to others and really liked when good things would result from her helping someone.
When doing people’s taxes, the best part of the job for Aldavaz is succeeding in helping clients get money they deserve.
“I like to see the smile on your face when I can get you money,” she explained.
She studied accounting while at New Mexico State and honed other skills over the years, such as bookkeeping from home, at least to start.
Working for another local tax preparer before going out on her own about two years ago — and having been born and raised in the area — she got to know many people.
Before that, she worked as a personal banker at Wells Fargo and made a lot of contacts there, too.
At The Misc Office, some clients come in and are totally surprised to find out they need to pay taxes.
“I have to show them,” she said. “And if they have to do payroll, I show them the process.”
“People come in and want me to do their taxes or bookkeeping on word of mouth,” Aldavaz said. “And a lot of them are Spanish speakers.”
Aldavaz does accounting, bookkeeping, tax preparation and can assist with a variety of other business needs. These include notary services, English-Spanish translations and assistance with filling out an array of documents.
For example, she reads through the documents and provides the client with an explanation in Spanish about the content when a Spanish-speaking client has important papers written in English.
“I’ll advise them to get an attorney when it seems to be what the person needs,” she stressed.
She explains that while she’s not a legal expert, she can provide some assistance with contracts, divorce forms and immigration applications. That task can require that she contacts someone, gets information, then informs her client about what came out of the conversation so they know what to do.
Only a licensed attorney can provide legal advice or create legal documents, according to the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.
Garcia said Aldavaz was a go-to source for people who weren't fluent in English who needed help with such forms long before she went into businesses.
Over the years Aldavaz has also been responsible for the care of family members, first her children then her parents, as well as other relatives. Her time devoted to her family members sometimes demonstrated her high level of caring and patience that she also provides to her clients these days.
She often made each of her two children their own meals because they were “picky eaters,” Garcia said to illustrate how far her friend would sometimes go to make sure both of her children enjoyed dinner.
That it could sometimes be a challenge might have played a partial role. Empathy might have been involved because “she was a picky eater, too,” Garcia noted.
Aldavaz plans to relocate her tax and accounting office to a location on West 1st Street. She is looking to expand her current South Main Street site for use as a western wear store with items geared toward Latino and Latina shoppers.
The building on South Main Street will need to be expanded to accommodate clothing sales.
One regret she said she has is that she didn't start a drive-through grocery store back in 2019. People told her it wasn't needed but it could have been a valuable service once the pandemic began. This time she will fulfill her entrepreneurial vision.
“I will do it,” Aldavaz emphasized.
