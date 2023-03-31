Danielle Thompson and Donnie Quitana

Danielle Thompson, veterans service officer for Eddy, Lea and Chaves counties with the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, accepts a Coin of Excellence from Cabinet Secretary Donnie Quintana for her efforts to organize the 2023 Veterans Symposium held Thursday at the New Mexico National Guard Armory.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

New Mexico veterans have received $5.99 million in health services and medical benefits awards since the federal PACT Act became law in August, according to information presented Thursday by representatives of state and U.S. veterans services agencies.

During the past six months, 3,194 veterans have filed claims under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, with 964 awarded some type of health services, benefits or monetary awards due to either diagnosed health conditions related to their military service overseas during the Vietnam War or later military conflicts or to “presumed” exposures to toxins. Of the total claims filed so far, 2,258 are still pending. In some cases, survivors of veterans also quality.