New Mexico veterans have received $5.99 million in health services and medical benefits awards since the federal PACT Act became law in August, according to information presented Thursday by representatives of state and U.S. veterans services agencies.
During the past six months, 3,194 veterans have filed claims under the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, with 964 awarded some type of health services, benefits or monetary awards due to either diagnosed health conditions related to their military service overseas during the Vietnam War or later military conflicts or to “presumed” exposures to toxins. Of the total claims filed so far, 2,258 are still pending. In some cases, survivors of veterans also quality.
“This is probably the largest effort by Congress and the federal government to help veterans definitely in our lifetime,” said New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for Veterans Services Donnie Quintana during an in-person and virtual town hall held Thursday at the New Mexico National Guard Armory.
The presentation was one offered during the 2023 Veterans Symposium. Quintana asked that the information about the new federal law be shared with as many veterans as possible to “ensure every veteran has an opportunity to be considered and looks into the eligibility on benefits and what's in the PACT Act.”
The other PACT Act presenters were Mike Nelson, public affairs officer with the Albuquerque office of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and William Wellman, a compliance officer with the New Mexico VA Health Science Center. They also were taking claims during the symposium.
They said after the presentation that their offices and the federal government are proactively contacting New Mexico veterans who might be eligible PACT benefits. They also said that, while the PACT Act might be familiar to many, its exact provisions might not be.
Nelson described the legislation as "second only to the GI Bill of 1944 in terms of expansions of veterans benefits." Its intent is to compensate veterans or provide them with health services if they served overseas during or after the Vietnam War in areas where known chemicals such as Agent Orange were used; where burn pits, other air pollutants, asbestos, lead, radiation or other identified health hazards were present; or where chemical weapons were tested or stored. The law also calls for toxic substance screenings of all VA health enrollees and expands research to improve treatment and to expand the list of substances, locations or conditions in subsequent years if deemed appropriate.
In some cases, eligibility is determined by “presumptive conditions,” more than 20 medical conditions now presumed to have resulted from overseas military service in certain locations or at the Johnston Atoll during or after Vietnam. In other cases, serving in certain areas during specified timeframes or deployment overseas during specified military operations results in a presumption that a person has had exposure to toxins and enables them to enroll in health services.
People have to file either a new claim or, if they already have filed a claim, a supplemental claim, with detailed information available on www.va.gov/PACT. Nelson said the VA will research the federal military and health records if claimants do not have them, but individuals will need to provide information from private medical and health providers or to help VA officials access them. People without records can also substantiate claims in other ways, such as providing statements from witnesses or people who served with them.
Nelson encouraged people to file a claim if they believe they could have been exposed or could have a health condition related to their service, even if they do not have a diagnosis of one of the presumed conditions or did not serve in one of the presumed locations. “Even though the law doesn't specifically talk about that situation, (veterans) should file a claim and allow us the opportunity to research that,” Nelson said in response to one person's question. He also encouraged a supplemental claim if a prior claim was denied.
Other laws cover other situations, Nelson and Wellman said. For example, the Camp LeJeune Justice Act allows legal claims for people or veterans who worked at Camp Lejeune near Jackonsville, North Carolina, for a certain time period and are thought to have been exposed to contaminated water. The federal Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans in Combat Environments (SERVICE) Act, signed in June, provides for mammography screenings for veterans who served during certain time periods in certain areas of the Middle East.
Also part of the town hall was a clinic about property tax waivers for veterans and their unmarried surviving spouses. The tax reduction is $4,000 in most cases, although some disabled veterans can receive exemptions on all property taxes. Danielle Thompson, the veterans services officer for Chaves Eddy and Lea counties for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, said the waivers must be filed by May 1.
Thirty groups — including state and federal agencies, congressional offices, nonprofits and businesses — had booths at the symposium as well. Thompson was the lead coordinator for the event. She and Matt Barela, NMDVS regional supervisor, indicated that it the event was the first in southeast New Mexico for several years due to the pandemic and its restrictions. The symposium is intended to help veterans make connections for their health, housing, employment, small business, financial and social needs.
