Police responded Aug. 28 at 3:26 p.m. to a burglary call in the 100 block of South Missouri Avenue. The following items were reported stolen: $250 Apple Air Pods; two $90 drills; $10 worth of razors; and $270 of cologne.
Arrests/citations
Osvaldo Medina Montanez was charged with breaking and entering Aug. 26 at 10:06 p.m. in the 400 block of East Bland Street.
Ahmin Smith was charged Aug. 27 at 8:12 a.m. at a 1600 block of Southeast Main Street location with criminal damage to property of a household member, deprivation.
Helen Rodriguez was charged Aug. 27 at 3:31 p.m. at a 1400 block of North Atkinson Avenue location with controlled substances, possession prohibited.
Mario Varela Soto was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Aug. 27 at 10:56 a.m. in the 100 block of North Kentucky Avenue.
Raquel Aguilera was charged Aug. 27 at 11:36 p.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Jonathan Hernandez was charged with shooting at a dwelling, occupied building or from a motor vehicle Aug. 28 at 5:05 a.m. at a zero block of West Byrne Street location.
Noah Nieves Carreon was charged with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs Aug. 30 at 6:47 a.m. while in the 1500 block of East College Boulevard.
Reyna Alvarado was charged Aug. 30 at 10:24 a.m. with possession, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia while in the 800 block of North Main Street.
Adrian Edward Carrera was charged Sept. 1 at 10:15 p.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 1300 block of South Main Street.
Julietta Marie Gonzales was charged Sept. 2 at 1:17 a.m. with driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 500 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage
Police responded Aug. 26 at 8:53 a.m. to a criminal damage call in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Glass windows valued at $1,000 and a $1,500 glass door were each reported damaged.
A door, screen and door frame valued at $500 were reported damaged Aug. 26 at 11:26 p.m. in the 400 block of East Bland Street.
A $1,500 window was reported damaged Aug. 27 at 10:48 a.m. at a 1600 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue address.
Police were dispatched Aug. 27 at 1:24 p.m. to a 300 block of East Lewis Street address in reference to a criminal damage call. A $1,000 window was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to the zero block of East Byrne Street Aug. 27 at 10:07 p.m. in reference to a report of a shooting at or from a dwelling or occupied building, or from a motor vehicle. A $1,200 iPhone was reported damaged.
A $500 cellar door was reported damaged Aug. 28 at 8:52 a.m. in the 100 block of South Lea Avenue.
Larcenies/thefts
Officers were dispatched Aug. 26 at 8:19 a.m. to the 1900 block of North Main Street in reference to a larceny. A $100 ladder was reported stolen and a fence sustained $100 in damage.
Police responded Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. to a report of wire fraud at a 300 block of East Church Street location. Some $3,950 was reported stolen.
Tools with a combined value of $5,180, a $3,500 trailer and a $15,000 pickup truck were reported stolen Aug. 26 at 11:35 a.m. from a 2500 block of Bland Street location.
A $150 Schwinn bicycle was reported stolen Aug. 26 at 12:05 p.m. from a 600 block of South Atkinson Avenue location.
A $250 cell phone was reported stolen Aug. 27 at 12:27 p.m. from a 1700 block of West Hendricks Street location.
Police responded Aug. 27 at 3:19 p.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle from a 2500 North Grand Avenue residence. A $4,500 scooter was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched Aug. 27 at 6:21 p.m. to a 4500 block of North Main Street address in reference to a larceny shoplifting. Items with a combined value of $183.80 were reported stolen.
A 2005 Kawasaki was reported stolen Aug. 29 at 11:07 a.m. from the 2500 block of West 2nd Street.
Police responded to a walk-in at the Roswell Police Station Aug. 29 at 4:49 p.m. regarding a report of credit card fraud. Cash in the amount of $187.74 was reported stolen.
A $1,000 catalytic converter was reported stolen Aug. 30 at 10:16 a.m. from the 100 block of Stanton Avenue.
Officers were dispatched Aug. 30 at 3:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Robin Street in reference to a larceny. Two guns, one valued at $39.94, and the other, $348.48, were reported stolen.
Some $163.96 of alcohol was reported stolen Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m. from an 1800 block of North Main Street address.
A Honda CR450 motorcycle was reported stolen Sept. 1 at 7:50 a.m. from the 700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police were dispatched Sept. 1 at 12:32 p.m. to a vehicle burglary in the 1600 block of South Missouri Avenue. A $549 Glock handgun was reported stolen.
On Sept. 1 at 8:02 p.m. $100 of water and electricity were reported stolen from a 400 block of East 4th Street location.
