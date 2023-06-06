Camp Invention inspires imagination and innovation

Kira, Everleigh and Caelyn, three first-grade children enrolled in Camp Invention, sit in small wooden chairs around a square table, each with a book titled “I Wonder” and plenty of primary-colored markers to draw with. The three children participate in a “MimicBot” class, part of Camp Invention, where they are learning about robotics.
The children draw what they think might be inside their robot. Research shows prediction is a key part of the learning process. Guessing what’s inside the robot is a good way to learn how robots work.
“I’m drawing what makes the robot move and talk,” Caelyn says. The child uses a red marker to draw what looks like a battery in the center of the robot’s torso.
“I drew a speaker, gears and a brain inside the robot,” Everleigh says, showing me the sketch drawn in bright purple ink.
“One of my friends told me there’s going to be a flamingo inside,” another child quips.
Camp Invention is in its 15th year in Roswell, directed by Margaret “Peggy” Bohlin. She won the Disney Imagination Celebration trip this past spring, the only teacher in New Mexico recognized for bringing creativity and imagination to the classroom.
The weeklong STEM-focused camp is for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade, with leadership programs and opportunities for seventh through ninth graders as well as high school and college students.
“We’re a huge camp,” Bohlin says. “We have the most students we’ve ever had. We’re at 145 kids and we’re basically at capacity.”
The camp has four “modules,” each with a different focus. MimicBot focuses on robotics; Pop-Up Venture concentrates on environmentally sound business practices (“they become entrepreneurs,” Bohlin says); Catching Air uses skateboards and skatepark design to learn about physics; and Invention Celebration gives students the chance to be party planners and play with the science of circuitry as they design lighting and music.
“This year is a bit of STEAM because art is involved,” Bohlin says. “It’s really interesting how they’re bringing in the ‘A’ for art.”
They’re also bringing in kids from all over Roswell. “There are some very generous people in Roswell and the surrounding area who donated to Camp Invention this year so local kids could go,” Bohlin reports. “We can send local kids who otherwise couldn’t afford it.” The individual donors and organizations from across Roswell who donated are numerous.
On Monday, the first day of camp, the building is infused with positive, upbeat energy, no doubt sprung from Bohlin’s forward-thinking liveliness.
Bohlin is involved at every level of the camp, a hands-on leader. A mother with a sick child walks by and lets Bohlin know she’ll be back with her other child’s lunch. “Chocolate shake for me, please,” Bohlin says without missing a beat. “Size small,” she goofs.
The swiftness of her humorous response and the attention to detail are expressive of Bohlin’s personality. She’s a person who gets things done, and she’s a people person as well.
“Small chocolate shake,” she repeats. The mother is laughing now, the stress of the sick child temporarily eased.
Bohlin tears up a bit when she talks about why Camp Invention is so important to her. When her children were younger, there weren’t camps focused on academics or STEM.
“I saw Camp Invention at a teacher’s workshop, and I asked if they could bring the camp to Roswell,” she says. “And they said yes, but they needed someone to direct it. And I went, ‘I’ll do it.’” Bohlin mimes raising her hand. “And then they said they needed a location, and I said, ‘I’ll find one.’” At the time, her son was in fourth grade. Now her son is 29, and she’s been running the camp ever since.
Back in the MimicBot classroom, teachers hand out screwdrivers and safety glasses. The children open their robots to see if the predictions they drew match the empirical evidence inside.
“We drew what we thought was inside and now we’re going to see what’s actually inside,” Kira says. The children place safety glasses over their eyes and begin to unscrew their robots.
The manipulation of unfamiliar tools takes a bit of time, but provides an opportunity to practice fine motor and growth mindset skills the kids can rely on later in life when the going gets tough.
Their patience pays off. “I didn’t know there was going to be a battery control,” one child says.
While they didn’t find a flamingo at the center of their robot, they found a much deeper connection to wires, leads and gears that make the larger world work.
