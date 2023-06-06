Camp Invention inspires imagination and innovation

Camp Inventor Caelyn shows the inner landscape of a robot on Monday at Camp Invention. 

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Kira, Everleigh and Caelyn, three first-grade children enrolled in Camp Invention, sit in small wooden chairs around a square table, each with a book titled “I Wonder” and plenty of primary-colored markers to draw with. The three children participate in a “MimicBot” class, part of Camp Invention, where they are learning about robotics.

The children draw what they think might be inside their robot. Research shows prediction is a key part of the learning process. Guessing what’s inside the robot is a good way to learn how robots work.