He has been involved in local Republican politics since he was a teenager, but now Timothy Fuller is mounting his own campaign for the New Mexico Legislature.
On Monday, the 22-year-old University High School teacher and a self-described “serious conservative” issued a press release and became the first contender to declare his entrance into the 2024 race for the House District 58 seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives.
In a phone interview with the Roswell Daily Record, Fuller said New Mexico is moving in the wrong direction and he wants to ensure the people in District 58 are heard.
“I'm very policy-driven, very analytical and very desiring to go up to Santa Fe, to have an influence protecting the people of New Mexico from radical legislation that the majority might push and to advance the conservative cause where we are able to advance the conservative cause,” Fuller said.
The announcement came less than a week after longtime state Rep. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell) revealed she will not run for reelection in 2024, and instead move to fill the vacancy created in Senate District 32 where Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) has decided against seeking another term.
House District 58 encompasses south Roswell, along with Dexter, Hagerman, Lake Arthur and most of the unincorporated territory in that area.
Following his campaign announcement, Fuller praised Ezzell and another past state representative, current District 1 Chaves County Commissioner Dara Dana.
“They carried the beliefs of the district very professionally, very absolute and they have been unwavering in their commitment to New Mexico,” Fuller said.
The son of Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller and Tim Fuller, a coach with the Roswell Independent School District, Fuller said he has been interested in politics since age 15, when he began volunteering with the Republican Party of Chaves County.
“I started knocking doors, calling phones and filling envelopes,” he said. Fuller now holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Western New Mexico University.
Additionally, Fuller's resume includes selling ads and hosting programs on KSVP, working as a communications director for former state Rep. Rebecca Dow's unsuccessful Republican primary campaign for governor last year and serving as an aide for the House Republican Caucus in the 2021 legislative session.
If elected, Fuller stated in his press release that his priorities will include opposing abortion rights, what he calls “protecting our children from political gender ideology pushed from the left,” working against measures limiting access to guns and strengthening Chaves County's economy.
Democrats have been in full control of New Mexico's government since 2019, holding every statewide office and boasting near supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.
When asked how he plans to move his socially conservative agenda ahead in such an environment, he admits such efforts will face challenges.
“I think the realistic priority I have going in is not to completely advance all of the good, but to absolutely and wholeheartedly defend against all of the bad,” he explained.
Republicans, he argues, can thwart some progressive initiatives in the Legislature, such as an assault weapons ban. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has indicated that she plans to put such a ban on her call for lawmakers in next year's 30-day legislative session.
Fuller says Republicans can work with or pressure Democrats from more conservative and moderate districts to block the passage of such a ban and other more left-leaning priorities.
“It's an uphill fight, but I don't get dissuaded. I'm very optimistic, very hopeful that change will come,” Fuller explained. He added that opportunities exist in the session for conservatives to score wins, such as for reform of the troubled New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department or working across the aisle on upgrading school infrastructure.
Although none of have yet announced their candidacy, Democratic Party of Chaves County Chair Sarah McArthur has said the party is going to work to field a candidate in the race.
Data provided by the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office indicates that as of March 31, House District 58 has 14,026 registered voters. By party registration, 40% are Republicans, 33% Democrats and 1% Libertarian. Another 26% are either registered as members of a minor political party or not with any party.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.