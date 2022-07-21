A congressional candidate who spoke at Wednesday’s luncheon of the Chaves County Federated Republic Women said New Mexico’s races are being closely watched by the national party.
Michelle Garcia Holmes, Republican candidate for New Mexico’s Congressional District 1, said Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, had been in contact with her campaign.
“He told me he thinks I can win, and this is monumental,” Garcia Holmes said.
“This is our year. All three seats are targeted by the Republican National Committee,” she said of the state’s congressional districts that are up for election. Rep. Yvette Harrell is running for reelection to District 2 and Alexis Martinez Johnson is running for District 3. Neither was able to be at the luncheon, but others spoke in their place.
Garcia Holmes, a retired Albuquerque police officer and chief of staff for former New Mexico Attorney General Gary King, is running against Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-Albuquerque, and Victoria Gonzales, DTS-Rio Rancho, who is running as a write-in candidate.
Herrell is challenged by Gabriel Vasquez, a Democrat from Las Cruces, and Eliseo Luna, a Democrat from Roswell running as a write-in candidate.
Martinez Johnson is running against Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-Santa Fe.
In a short speech to the crowd, Garcia Holmes said the Republican candidates would help turn leadership of the U.S. House to the Republican Party.
“We are going to take advantage of the power we have and turn New Mexico as red as we can possibly get,” she said to applause.
“New Mexico is on the map, folks, with these three congressional seats. We’re going to look at 2024 and being leaders in the country, and we’re going to make America energy independent again,” she said.
Garcia Holmes said New Mexico is a poverty-stricken state and blamed the “Democrat dominated elected,” a phrase she said she used rather than Democratic leadership.
“Leadership leads you to succeed. Democrat-dominated elected has put us where we are today, and it’s time for us to make a change,” she said.
She said as a law enforcement officer in Albuquerque for 30 years, she had seen how poverty, hunger and drugs had affected families.
She also highlighted her familiarity with rural New Mexico, saying she had spent childhood summers in Vaughn, Santa Rosa and De Soto, where her family had a ranch.
“We’ve got some serious, serious issues in our local communities and our cities and we know we can do better,” she said.
Kim Perry stood in for Rep. Herrell, who was in Washington, D.C. Perry said she was acting on behalf of Herrell as a private citizen rather than a member of her staff, and read from a statement.
The statement said Herrell had worked to lower costs for New Mexicans, secure the southern border to curtail the flow of drugs, help people connect with federal assistance and help veterans to get services.
Kaarina Jager, a member of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women, spoke for Martinez Johnson, who grew up in Roswell and now lives in Santa Fe with her husband and four children. She said Martinez Johnson hopes to visit Roswell soon.
“She is pro-life, pro Second Amendment and pro jobs for New Mexico,” Jager said.
