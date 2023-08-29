Aspiring candidates for local office who want to have their names on the ballot in this November's local elections must file the necessary paperwork today with their county clerk's office.
Under state law, those who want to see their names on the ballot in the Nov. 7 elections, whether for municipal or school board or soil and water conservation districts, must file today at the County Clerk's Office at 1 St. Mary's Place between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidates, Chaves County Elections Bureau Chief Casey Higgins said, must file at the clerk's office in the county where they are registered to vote. Those wishing to make bids as write-in candidates can file next Tuesday, Sept. 5.
All four communities in Chaves County will be holding municipal elections in November. It is the first time Roswell will hold its city elections in November, meaning the county will be charged with administering them. In the past, Roswell held its municipal elections in March which were conducted by the city.
No incumbents for any office have publicly announced whether or not they will campaign for another term.
In Roswell, the position of municipal judge, now held by Joe Seskey, will be on the ballot as will five of the 10 city councilors. Those seats with terms up are those presently held by Juan Oropesa in Ward 1, Jeanine Corn Best in Ward 3, Savino Sanchez in Ward 4 and Barry Foster in Ward 5.
There will be an open race in Ward 2 for the council seat being vacated by Jason Perry, who is scheduled to step down Friday in anticipation of his move to Alaska. A replacement to finish Perry's term is set to be announced Friday, Sept. 8.
Former District 5 Chaves County Commissioner Will Cavin and Chris Hensley, who in 2020 mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge against New Mexico Sen. Bill Burt (R-Alamogordo), have publicly declared themselves as contenders for the seat.
Earlier this month, Matthew Joseph Chappell announced he would run for the Ward 3 seat on the council.
Dexter residents will be weighing in on races for mayor and two council seats. No word on whether Mayor Mitch Daubert will seek reelection. The seats held by Justin Powell and Ron Chambers on the Dexter City Council will also be on the ballot. Powell told the Roswell Daily Record Monday that he plans to seek re-election.
In Hagerman, Municipal Judge Maria Ordonez and two city councilors will be up for reelection.
Lake Arthur residents will also vote in races for municipal judge. Current Municipal Judge Norreen Teel has not indicated whether she will run to keep the job. Three council positions will be up for reelection.
School Boards
School board elections will also be held and like those who now hold municipal office, no incumbents have announced whether or not they will run for reelection.
The Roswell Independent School District Board of Education will have two races in November. One, for the District 2 seat occupied by Board President Hope Morales, and the other in District 4, occupied by Hilda Sanchez.
At-large seats on the Dexter Consolidated School District Board held by Kellie Cobos, Andrea McGarrah and James Salas will reach the end of their terms.
Three members of the Hagerman Municipal School District Board of Education will have to file to run if they want to retain their seats. Those members are Dusty Don Perry, Christopher Pilley and Destry Moss.
Lake Arthur will also see school board elections, with those seats now held by Edward Rubio Jr., Rosa Campa and Amanda Lodoza.
In unincorporated areas, the Elida and Tatum school districts will have two and three positions respectively up for reelection.
The ENMU-Roswell College Board will have their District 1, 4 and 5 seats up in November. None of the incumbents have made their intentions public as of Monday.
Soil and water conservation districts
Higgins said 23 positions on soil and water conservation districts in Chaves County will be on the ballot.
Those include three seats each on the Chaves County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Hagerman-Dexter Soil and Water Conservation District, and Cottonwood Walnut Creek Watershed District.
The Border Soil and Water Conservation District, Central Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, Upper Hondo Soil and Water Conservation District, and Penasco Soil and Water Conservation District will each have four positions up for reelection.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.