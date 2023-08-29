Aspiring candidates for local office who want to have their names on the ballot in this November's local elections must file the necessary paperwork today with their county clerk's office.

Under state law, those who want to see their names on the ballot in the Nov. 7 elections, whether for municipal or school board or soil and water conservation districts, must file today at the County Clerk's Office at 1 St. Mary's Place between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

