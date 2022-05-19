A father and daughter running for election to magistrate judge positions in Chaves County each addressed the topic of nepotism when they spoke at Wednesday’s candidate luncheon of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women.
Chaves County Division I Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers is running for reelection to his seat on the bench while his daughter, Nicole Rogers, is running for the Division II position that will be vacated by Judge E.J. Fouratt at the end of his term.
Both spoke Wednesday afternoon at a candidate luncheon of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women at the Roswell Convention Center that also featured candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and the state Legislature.
Speaking separately, each said there is no nepotism because each court acts independently.
Nicole Rogers said that as a lieutenant overseeing the Chaves County Detention Center, she had full bench rights in disciplining inmates.
“Anyone who knows court procedures like I do, because I ran them in the jail, knows there is no such thing as nepotism,” she said.
“I relied on my own independent thought. You have to do that inside of the jail. You have to do that independently, sit in a room full of people and you learn how to handle it,” she said.
Judges work independently because those are the rules of the court, K.C. Rogers said.
“It’s none of my business what another judge decides to do,” he said. “We don’t discuss cases, we don’t have influence over each other. It’s not proper.”
K.C. Rogers, who is running unopposed, also spoke of his career in law enforcement including 16 years working undercover for the New Mexico State Police and raising his family with his wife in Roswell for 41 years.
Nicole Rogers spoke of her emphasis on family and understanding people as being attributes for being a good judge.
“I bring the human perspective. Not everyone belongs in jail. A lot of people do, and it’s some people like the mentally ill who need help, so as your judge I’d be able to say let’s get somebody help,” she said.
Nicole Rogers’ opponent, James Mason, a lieutenant in the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, was unable to attend due to work, his campaign treasurer, Stacy Wolkwitz, said.
She spoke for him, giving his background as a father and husband and his law enforcement career.
“He was raised in this community. He has been in law enforcement for over 20 years. He’s been promoted three times through three different sheriff’s administrations,” she said. “I would encourage you to take a look at him and his experience.”
Also speaking at the luncheon were Louie Sanchez, candidate for U.S. Congressional District 1; Andrea Reeb, candidate for New Mexico House of Representatives District 64; Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, who is running for reelection to House District 58; and Rep. Greg Nibert, who is running for reelection to House District 59.
Sanchez, of Albuquerque, is running in the primary election against Michelle Garcia Holmes, Bernallillo. The winner of the Republican primary will face the Democrat incumbent Rep. Melanie Ann Stansbury in the general election.
Sanchez is the owner of Calibers Indoor Shooting Range, which he reopened in April 2020 in defiance of a state order temporarily banning commercial gun sales as part of the state health emergency declared by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
“I did it because I thought it was right. I did it because I thought my employees were essential, their paychecks were essential,” he said. “I also did it because my investment in the community and in the state of New Mexico was essential, and she didn’t have the right to pick winners and losers.
“We lost 40% of our small businesses as all of you know, but yet Walmart, Costco and Target and the superstores posted record earnings, and that’s not right,” he said.
Sanchez said he would stand up for small businesses, the Second Amendment and churches if elected.
Reeb was a prosecutor in Clovis for 25 years and retired March 1 as district attorney. She said her experience in the legal field will be beneficial in the New Mexico House. She said during her career she frequently lobbied in Santa Fe for good crime bills and against bad ones.
“Now is a time where the Legislature, especially the House, can use somebody who has some experience in criminal law and somebody who’s actually going to help with these laws that are coming in front of them that they may not understand how it actually affects somebody in a courtroom,” she said.
She said she has worked with legislators in eastern New Mexico and if elected would call on area representatives to learn more about topics she’s not as familiar with, such as agriculture and the oil and gas industry.
“I promise to listen to that and learn as much as I can,” she said.
Ezzell, who is running unopposed in both the primary and general elections, also criticized the governor and said it was important to keep youth in the state.
“We have a problem at our border and it’s affecting our youth,” she said and referred to recent searches of Roswell public high schools by the Roswell Police Department’s K-9 unit.
“There’s a problem but we’re going to act like we are not going to recognize that problem. It’s times like that that make me want to bang my head and say ‘Yes we do.’ That’s our future right there,” she said.
She criticized Lujan Grisham for the pandemic mandates and giving a recorded State of the State address this year.
“She lives in a totally different world. She doesn’t understand what we do in our part of the state. We work for a living,” she said.
Nibert, also unopposed, said it’s important for Republicans to work together to defeat Lujan Grisham and other Democrats in down-ballot races no matter which of the party’s candidates wins in the primary.
Five Republicans are running for the state’s executive office — Jay Block of Rio Rancho, Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences, Gregory Zanetti of Albuquerque, Ethel Maharg of Albuquerque, and Mark Ronchetti of Albuquerque.
“The challenge for us is not that we have contentious primary races. The challenge is what do we do on June 8? Do we allow these things to tear us apart, or are we going to come together to make sure we have a new governor in the fourth floor come January of 2023?” Nibert said.
Early voting and absentee voting for the primary election is underway through June 4. The last day to request an absentee ballot is June 2. Primary election day is June 7, and the general election is Nov. 8.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.