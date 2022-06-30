PurLife, a new company to the Roswell area, has received initial approval to open a medical and recreational cannabis business on South Main Street.
The city of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 Tuesday night to approve a zone change and a conditional use permit, required for all cannabis businesses now by city ordinance, as well as a variance to existing city zoning regulations.
The approval came in spite of a protest letter submitted by Chaves County regarding concerns that the proposed retail site is located too close to a federally funded Head Start preschool on county property.
The Roswell City Council will need to vote at a future meeting for the zoning decisions to be final.
PurLife received its vertically integrated cannabis enterprise license from the state in January, enabling it to operate medical and recreational marijuana retail sites in the state.
It has been selling medical marijuana since July 2016, starting with its first location in Albuquerque. According to documents submitted to the city, the company's founders and board of directors consist of military veterans, so they decided to begin business close to the state's largest Veterans Administration hospital.
Indy White, head of retail operations for the company, told Planning and Zoning commission members that the company now has 12 retail sites in New Mexico, employs 250 people, has four cultivation sites, a laboratory and a manufacturing site.
He also estimated that the company has spent $50,000 on rent and $100,000 on improvements, equipment and furnishing so far on the Roswell site, planned to be at 323 to 325 S. Main St.
“We are looking to hire a minimum of 12 people to start. They start with a very competitive wage,” said White, adding that jobs will come with many types of employee benefits.
He also talked about the high levels of security employed by its operations and that the company has operated for seven years without state complaints.
The variance was needed because the PurLife location is about 733 feet from an existing cannabis business, Oso Cannabis Co. on Walnut Street, whereas the city's new cannabis ordinance stipulates that cannabis businesses should be at least 1/4 mile, or 1,320 feet, apart.
No one appeared at the meeting or online to speak against the case, but some discussion did ensue about the letter submitted by Chaves County Public Services Office.
Chaves County owns the property on East Hendricks Street where the Head Start preschool operates, which is only about 360 feet from the planned PurLife retail site.
“Chaves County feels that a cannabis facility this close to a children's learning facility is unwise, unhealthy, and not in the best interest of the neighborhood or the county,” the letter stated.
The letter also indicated that it was concerned that a park near both sites is sometimes occupied by people who use drugs and that the state cannabis law that allows marijuana retail stores within 300 feet of schools is in conflict with federal law that requires at least 1,000 feet distance. The letter said that conflict raised the concern that federal funds could be denied to Head Start.
“I am not aware of any federal prosecution over a situation like this where the state has removed cannabis from the controlled substances list, so it is legal, as the city attorney noted, in the state of New Mexico,” said Jason Bowles of Bowles Law Firm of Albuquerque, which represents PurLife.
White also indicated that there are four other locations in New Mexico where cannabis dispensaries are within 1,000 feet of a Head Start site, without any federal action taken to date.
Steve Henderson, a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, noted that Head Start did not object in person or in writing.
As with the last two recreational marijuana permits approved by the city, PurLife has at this point been approved to operate on Sundays.
