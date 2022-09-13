A cannabis grower and statewide retailer based in Roswell has received additional funding from the state to help pay for training for new and existing employees in Chaves County.
“We were very, very happy, and we are pleased to continue our growth trajectory in Chaves County,” said Leonardo Salgado, vice president for business development for Pecos Valley Production Inc.
The company was awarded $238,996 in two separate awards by the Jobs Incentive Training Program (JTIP) during its Friday board meeting, according to Salgado and Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. JTIP is administered by the New Mexico Economic Development Department.
Espiritu testified in support of the funding, as he has done for other JTIP requests made by local companies in recent years.
Pecos Valley Production received a $233,715.60 award for training reimbursement for up to 29 new employees. They would earn an average wage of $17.05 an hour, Espiritu wrote in an email.
“They are primarily in our processing area where we prepare product to be shipped to our dispensaries in the state,” Salgado said. “It is packaging. It is shipping. It is inventory control, that kind of thing.”
He added that the company expects to start hiring within 30 days for those jobs.
A second “step-up” award of $5,280 has been provided to reimburse the company for more advanced training for up to 15 existing employees.
Salgado said the company has invested about $500,000 in new equipment in its production facility on East Hobson Road in the county and that the “step-up” funding will train existing employees on how to use the equipment.
Espiritu frequently refers to the company as a “powerhouse in the industry.”
He indicated that the company had received a $202,646 JTIP award in November 2021 for lead and supervisory-level employees.
“They hired and trained 18, of which all are still employed,” he said. “I would say it has been successful.”
He also noted that the company has made donations in the local community of more than $27,000 since 2015.
The company is run by the Greathouse family, which used to operate Nature's Dairy. The family transitioned to growing medical cannabis in 2015 and received its state Vertically Integrated Cannabis Enterprise license in September 2021.
According to information provided by a company representative to Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission members in April, it operates 15 dispensaries in 10 counties. Espiritu indicated that the company employs about 219 people statewide.
In April, Pecos Valley Production was granted a permit for its second dispensary in Chaves County at 5104 S. Main St., a former Nature's Dairy bottling plant.
“We hope to start construction here very soon for that particular dispensary,” Salgado said.
He added that a new dispensary in Artesia is scheduled to open by the end of this week.
According to JTIP documents, the board was due to consider funding requests from nine other companies during its Friday meeting. Information about total awards and funding by the board was not available from the state by press time.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.