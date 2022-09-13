20220913-LeonardoSalgado.jpeg

Daily Record File Photo

Leonardo Salgado, vice president for business development for Pecos Valley Production Inc., said recently awarded state funding will be used to train up to 44 employees in Chaves County. He is seen at an April 19 meeting with the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Commission at the Chaves County Administrative Center.

A cannabis grower and statewide retailer based in Roswell has received additional funding from the state to help pay for training for new and existing employees in Chaves County.

“We were very, very happy, and we are pleased to continue our growth trajectory in Chaves County,” said Leonardo Salgado, vice president for business development for Pecos Valley Production Inc.