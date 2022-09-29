A company that started in Texas is expected to be before the Roswell City Council in October for decisions regarding a planned medical and recreational marijuana retail site following an initial recommendation Tuesday night by a citizens' committee.

The Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission decided by a 6-1 vote during its meeting at the Roswell Convention Center to approve a variance, a rezoning request and a conditional use permit for FCI of New Mexico LLC, which would do business as Dreamz Dispensary.