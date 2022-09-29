A company that started in Texas is expected to be before the Roswell City Council in October for decisions regarding a planned medical and recreational marijuana retail site following an initial recommendation Tuesday night by a citizens' committee.
The Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission decided by a 6-1 vote during its meeting at the Roswell Convention Center to approve a variance, a rezoning request and a conditional use permit for FCI of New Mexico LLC, which would do business as Dreamz Dispensary.
Steve Henderson made the dissenting vote, and he later expressed concerns that the Roswell market has become “saturated” with cannabis businesses since adult use, or recreational, marijuana sales became legal in New Mexico in April. Medical cannabis sales have been legal in the state since 2017.
Henderson also said he thinks the city needs to look at how current sales are affecting local crime, health and social well-being before approving any more permits.
Dreamz Dispensary wants to operate in one of the units of the Kass Plaza at 2303 N. Main St. The city requires a Commercial Cannabis (CCAN) rezoning and a conditional use permit for all cannabis businesses now, but the variance was needed because city ordinances stipulate that a cannabis business must be at least 300 feet from a property zoned as residential. The Kass Plaza property is immediately adjacent to a vacant lot zoned residential and 345 feet from the nearest residential dwelling unit.
Cody Fisher, a representative of Dreamz from Aubrey, Texas, said the company has “invested millions of dollars in this state to do it the right way.”
He said the company plans on having 20 stores in New Mexico by the end of 2023 and has 12 leases now. The Roswell store is expected to be the eighth to open.
He also said the company has operated for four years in Texas and New Mexico, starting with CBD, or cannabidiol, products. It employs about 180 people, he said, and has a history of providing scholarships to students and educational and investment opportunities for workers. He also said it intends to give back 1% of revenues through such philanthropic activities as food and coat drives.
A nearby property owner spoke against the case, saying that he isn't opposed to a legal dispensary but that a lot of crime and homelessness occurs near the planned dispensary, which could put the business at a higher risk for break-ins, thefts or other crimes.
Community Development Director Kevin Maevers recommended that people objecting to the business or zoning actions speak at the city council meeting about concerns.
The Roswell City Council is expected to consider the case during its Oct. 13 meeting.
Since the city heard its first recreational cannabis zoning cases in May, the Roswell City Council has approved seven dispensaries for adult use sales. Six of the companies had been operating here previously as either medical marijuana or CBD retailers. A new South Main Street dispensary by a longtime Roswell cannabis retailer, Pecos Valley Production, also was approved by county officials.