Cannabis dispensary's hours among city council items

The Dreamz Dispensary in the 2300 block of North Main Street is asking the Roswell City Council to give them a zoning variance so they can increase their hours of operation. The council meets Thursday.

 Terri Harber photo

Members of the Roswell City Council have a lengthy agenda this week that includes items that raised concerns among some members of the Finance Committee when they met the week before.

The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.