Cannabis dispensary's hours among city council items

Members of the Roswell City Council have a lengthy agenda this week that includes items that raised concerns among some members of the Finance Committee when they met the week before.
The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St.
Cannabis-related topics, such as a cannabis business seeking to extend its hours of operation and the report about the local recreational cannabis retail excise tax, both prompted some questions and discussion.
A chart illustrating the city’s earnings from that excise tax was shown to committee members. It reflected revenue decreases starting this past fall.
The request by the Dreamz Dispensary, located in the 2300 block of North Main Street, is to expand its hours of operation and was recommended to the full council by the Finance Committee. Their request for a zone variance was among three public hearings on the council’s agenda.
The cannabis excise tax in New Mexico is 12%, an amount distributed among local (cities and municipalities), county and state governments.
September 2022 was the highest level of excise tax so far for Roswell at $18,108. The first month of this tax from local retail sales of recreational cannabis was in July 2022 when the number of retailers was much lower but ascended quickly as more retailers opened for business.
January’s total was just $16,217.
“It looks like we’re cresting,” Councilor Jason Perry commented. He also expressed concern about there eventually being too many in the city and has been one of the councilors who has wondered how many are too many when it comes to recreational marijuana shops in the community.
Perry said he couldn’t remember the name of a city in Colorado with a high number of cannabis retailers during the Finance Committee discussion but he stressed that he didn’t want Roswell to end up similarly.
Someone else in the meeting asked if it was Pueblo, Colorado, which has the third highest number of these businesses per capita in the country with 16.6 stores per 50,000 residents, according to ColoradoPolitics.com. The city of Pueblo has more than 112,000 residents and Pueblo County is approaching a population of 170,000. Roswell has about 48,000 residents and eight recreational retail cannabis operations currently.
Not all of the councilors are interested in capping the number of these businesses and some have said that the market should dictate the number.
“Let ‘em roll the dice like everybody else,” said Councilor Robert Corn, who also chairs the Finance Committee.
Kevin Maevers, the city’s community services director, explained that cannabis businesses have been struggling nationwide. He keeps track of the trends in the cannabis business and told the committee members the industry “as a whole is in dire straits.”
Maevers wrote in an email Tuesday that the West Coast is being most affected by this trend because of “increased competition from other states combined with an unchecked black market.”
New Mexico’s market condition has “dropped sharply” during the past two months, he also noted.
The other two public hearings scheduled to go on during the council meeting will focus on whether the city should hold elections of municipal officers along with November consolidated elections that occur in odd-numbered years as well as a proposed amendment of Chapter 22 of the city’s code regarding construction and maintenance of sidewalks by adding language that would allow the city to require landowners to maintain sidewalks.
These items are Ordinances 23-01 and 23-02, respectively.
Also on the agenda:
• Whether councilors will allow city staff to pursue Requests for Proposals for ambulance services. American Medical Response won’t be renewing its contract and has asked the city for what one councilor described last week as an “astronomical” price increase for ambulance service in Roswell and unincorporated areas of Chaves County. The current annual cost of $165,000 a year for the service would rise to more than $2.5 million as of July 1.
• Two items from the Recreation Department are related to the Recreation and Aquatic Center are being considered. First, the staff there is seeking approval to buy an emergency generator. The purchase is budgeted for $550,000. The other item council consent to use the leftover money to make other improvements at the center.
• Potential approval of an award to Abraham’s Construction of Albuquerque for the second phase of the North Garden Avenue Bridge project, which is located near Roswell Livestock. The bid is for $1.071 million. This project was budgeted for $1 million, which includes an $889,000 state legislative grant.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308. or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.