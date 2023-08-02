Savannah Morgan

A Saturday morning pursuit in Roswell ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a tree and the arrest of its driver.

Savanna Morgan, 27, of Capitan, was detained by New Mexico State Police after crashing a 2020 blue Toyota Tacoma into a tree at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and West Second Street and attempting to flee the scene on foot, according to a police report filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court.