A Saturday morning pursuit in Roswell ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a tree and the arrest of its driver.
Savanna Morgan, 27, of Capitan, was detained by New Mexico State Police after crashing a 2020 blue Toyota Tacoma into a tree at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and West Second Street and attempting to flee the scene on foot, according to a police report filed in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Morgan reportedly sustained what police described as minor cuts, but no one else was hurt. The vehicle itself sustained significant front-end damage.
After being examined at a local hospital, Morgan was taken to the Chaves County Detention Center and booked on charges of aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of an accident with damage.
On Tuesday, Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers set bond for Morgan at $5,000 cash or surety. Electronic court records indicate that she also pled not guilty to each of the charges.
No attorney representing Morgan was listed in electronic court records before press time.
State Police reportedly received a call at 9:25 a.m. from Morgan's mother, who alleged her daughter took the vehicle without her consent. Dispatchers from State Police advised the vehicle was en route to Carlsbad, prompting an officer to go out and search for it.
Per the criminal complaint, the officer was heading west on Second Street toward the Roswell Relief Route as the vehicle headed east on Second Street and was approaching the intersection with the Relief Route.
The officer tried to perform a stop on the vehicle as it pulled over on the right shoulder. As soon as the officer exited the police unit, the vehicle sped off, running through a four-way stop and heading east into Roswell.
Electronic court records indicate the officer was pursuing the vehicle and was two intersections behind as it continued to travel at high speeds while using the bike lane to pass other motorists, disregarding traffic lights and signs and heading into oncoming traffic.
“Traffic at this time was heavy and the manner that the vehicle was driving was endangering the lives of other drivers,” the arresting officer said in a report.
The chase continued east on West Second Street before the vehicle rammed into a tree. When the officer arrived, court records indicate Morgan was seen 20 feet south of the crash and subsequently taken into custody.
When reached by State Police, Morgan's mother declined to press charges related to the alleged theft but just wanted her vehicle back.