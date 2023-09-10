Savannah Morgan

Morgan 

A Capitan woman who reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a tree in a Roswell neighborhood during a high-speed chase with police has pled not guilty to two criminal counts.

On Tuesday, Savannah Rose Morgan, 27, pled not guilty to one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle when she appeared via Google Meet at an arraignment conducted in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court, according to electronic court records.