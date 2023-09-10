A Capitan woman who reportedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a tree in a Roswell neighborhood during a high-speed chase with police has pled not guilty to two criminal counts.
On Tuesday, Savannah Rose Morgan, 27, pled not guilty to one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle when she appeared via Google Meet at an arraignment conducted in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court, according to electronic court records.
District Judge Thomas Lilley scheduled a jury trial in the case for Feb. 13, 2024.
Joanne Angel, Morgan's attorney, did not respond to an email seeking comment on the case.
The criminal complaint filed against Morgan in Chaves County Magistrate Court alleges that on July 29, Morgan stole her mother's 2020 blue Toyota Tacoma. According to police, during a pursuit with New Mexico State Police, she crashed it into a tree at the intersection of North Kentucky Avenue and West Second Street and was then apprehended by police when she was observed 20 feet from the wreckage, allegedly trying to flee the scene on foot.
Morgan sustained what police later described as minor cuts in the accident, though no one else was injured. The vehicle, however, reportedly received heavy front-end damage.
Electronic court records state that when she appeared in magistrate court on Aug. 1, Judge K.C. Rogers set Morgan's bond at $5,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 9, Rogers revised Morgan's conditions of release. She was subsequently released on her own recognizance.