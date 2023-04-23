Career Fair goes big at Roswell High School

More than four dozen potential employers and educators that provide career assistance were at this year's Roswell High School (RHS) Career Fair, which was held Friday in the school's gym.
The school attracted more than double the number of participating groups this year than were there for the same event in 2022, said RHS Assistant Principal Eric Gomez.
Employers and educators made sure the fair was not only informational and a way to potentially recruit. It was meant to be fun, too.
Candy and other small snacks were carefully arranged across tables and on display alongside job applications, leaflets and business cards.
A necktie tying instructional performed by a representative of the New Mexico Workforce Connection included a tabletop department store-style shirt form. The display was of a shirt-and-necktie combination that would be appropriate to wear for a job interview.
John Bootzin, a career counselor with Workforce Connection, repeatedly demonstrated how to neatly tie a necktie for any students willing to give the task a try.
There were some ties on the table for students to follow along. Those who tried it sometimes broke into frustrated smiles before some furrowed their brows. A student passing by the table said tying a necktie was easier to do in front of a mirror or to do for someone else.
Interview preparation — which can include knowing what to wear — is among the services this state agency provides to youths.
Some other forms of assistance provided by Workforce Connection are helping to devise job search strategies, finding training and education opportunities, as well as providing job referrals and skill assessments.
It also works with businesses to help them be reimbursed for costs associated with recruiting and training employees.
Another activity at the fair was a ball toss game that allowed players to receive a variety of swag items. It was operated by GEAR UP, which focuses on boosting the number of low-income students who graduate high school and further pursue their education.
Players were rewarded with a selection of complimentary items based on which paint bucket their ball had dropped into.
There were also plenty of objects and pieces of equipment that are commonly used for various jobs that students could see and touch. For example, local firefighters brought along some of their workwear and equipment.
The Roswell Independent School District brought hundreds of complimentary red and green pens shaped like chiles. A representative said the colorful pens were moving fast at the fair.
The school district also had a small pile of job listings for people to peruse. The list contained more than 100 job openings. Most are for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
A city water department representative had yellow miniature work trucks to give away. The tiny toys were placed on the table as if they were parked in a city lot.
The public was allowed to attend the fair after students had their chance to make their way around to visit with the participating groups, one grade level at a time.
Gomez also said RHS will continue finding ways to include community members in such events.
