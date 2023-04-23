Career Fair goes big at Roswell High School

John Bootzin, a career counselor with New Mexico Workforce Connection, shows a pair of Roswell High School students how to properly tie a necktie during a career fair at the school on Friday. Students took turns at the fair by grade level to meet with representatives from more than four dozen entities. 

 Terri Harber Photo

More than four dozen potential employers and educators that provide career assistance were at this year's Roswell High School (RHS) Career Fair, which was held Friday in the school's gym.

The school attracted more than double the number of participating groups this year than were there for the same event in 2022, said RHS Assistant Principal Eric Gomez.