The city airport in Carlsbad will receive $3.2 million in federal funding for infrastructure upgrades.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced another round of grants through its Airport Improvement Program on July 26, with the Cavern City Air Terminal in Carlsbad being the only New Mexico project to receive funds. In total, $622.28 million was distributed in this round of funding.
According to a news release from Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-Albuquerque) and Ben Ray Luján (D-Nambe), the money will be used to reconstruct 5,830 feet of runway to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and minimize debris.
The Roswell Air Center received a grant earlier in 2022 from the same program. On June 7, the FAA announced a $937,500 grant to reconstruct runways and update the master plan or master study.