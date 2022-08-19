The Carlsbad Irrigation District has about half of the water it needs to meet its members' irrigation needs for the 2022 season ending in October, said Coley Burgess, CID manager.
While the district does not anticipate asking the state to administer Pecos River water use by priority rights for the remainder of the 2022 season, Burgess said the district cannot anticipate what will happen for the 2023 irrigation season that will start in March.
Right now, the CID is “struggling with very low water supplies,” said Maggie Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the Office of the State Engineer, which manages water resources in the state.
Persistent drought conditions for years and high temperatures that cause evaporation have led to water shortages throughout the state, including the Pecos River.
Burgess said that the district has only about half of the 50,000 acre-feet minimum guaranteed it each year under a 2003 legal agreement between it, the Office of the State Engineer, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District, based in Roswell. That legal agreement is part of a larger legal settlement between New Mexico and Texas that requires New Mexico to ensure that Texas receives a certain amount of water each year.
“Farmers have already cut back on their water use,” Burgess said. “They are letting some crops die so that they can irrigate the others.”
The New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department announced Tuesday that another release of water for the benefit of the CID would occur Wednesday at the Santa Rosa Dam, at one of four reservoirs that store water that the CID owns and can call on for its use.
Releases by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began Aug. 11 and will continue until about Aug. 26. A total of 2,000 acre-feet of water will be released, which will lower available water in the reservoir by about 33 feet.
The state, which operates the Santa Rosa Lake State Park campgrounds and recreation area, announced that it will close its boat ramp temporarily as a result and that only about 229 surface acres of water could be available for fishing and recreation after the release is completed.
“CID typically conducts at least one, often more, block releases from upstream reservoirs, Santa Rosa and Sumner, every year to move water down to Brantley Dam for use in the district,” Fitzgerald said.
Since the amount of water available in the Santa Rosa reservoir is low right now, the amount being released is also less than what would be moved if water were abundant, according to Fitzgerald.
The amount of water available to the CID can affect the local area because the state owns augmentation wells near Lake Arthur and Seven Rivers that pump water from the Roswell Artesian Basin aquifer to the Pecos River for the use of the CID.
According to Fitzgerald, those wells are likely to be operating throughout the fall and in 2023.
When water supplies are below the 50,000 acre-feet minimum, the CID also has the right to make a “priority call,” or a request of the Office of the State Engineer that water rights in the area be determined by senior ownership rights, which legal experts say typically favors the CID. CID, Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District and state officials have been discussing ways to avoid priority calls while helping CID members.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
