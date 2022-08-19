20220819-SantaRosaBoatRamp.08.2022.jpg

A water release from the Santa Rosa Dam could leave only about 229 surface acres of water remaining for fishing and recreation, state officials have said. This photo of a boat ramp at the Santa Rosa state park was provided by the New Mexico State Parks Division. The boat ramps at the park will close temporarily after the release.

The Carlsbad Irrigation District has about half of the water it needs to meet its members' irrigation needs for the 2022 season ending in October, said Coley Burgess, CID manager.

While the district does not anticipate asking the state to administer Pecos River water use by priority rights for the remainder of the 2022 season, Burgess said the district cannot anticipate what will happen for the 2023 irrigation season that will start in March.