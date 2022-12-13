A Carlsbad man was recently sentenced to life in prison for killing his 8-year-old daughter and then throwing her body into a trash can.
The District Attorney's Office for New Mexico's Fifth Judicial District said in a press release Friday that on Dec. 2, Judge Jane Schuler-Gray sentenced 35-year-old Juan Lerma to life in prison.
Per a press release, the sentence was handed down after Lerma was found guilty by a jury Nov. 18 on one count each of intentional child abuse resulting in great bodily harm or death, child under 12, and tampering with evidence following a week-long trial in Eddy County.
Lerma was charged in relation to the 2020 death of his daughter Samantha Rubino and then disposing of her body. A medical investigator later determined she died from blunt force trauma to the head.
J. Hunter Spindle, deputy district attorney for the 5th Judicial District and the prosecutor in the case, said in the press release that he hopes the sentence brings a measure of security and justice to the victim's family.
“The Fifth Judicial District Attorney's office seeks to give all victims a voice and Samantha's was stolen from her by the very person she should have been able to trust most. While the length of the sentence is not nearly long enough for the loss of such a beautiful young girl, her brother and grandparents can now sleep soundly at night knowing justice for Samantha has been accomplished,” Spindle said.
Lerma's attorneys Jacob Phillip Ort and Brendan Hicks could not be reached for comment before press time Monday.
Per court records, Lerma was charged in the August 2020 death of Rubino at his 2600 Davis Street home.
Relatives said in the months before Rubino's death that she and Lerma were not getting along and as a result she was at the time living with her grandmother.
Court records say Rubino was dropped off at Lerma's residence on July 31, 2020, by her grandmother. The next day when she returned, Lerma reportedly told the grandmother that Rubino died the night before and that he had wrapped her body in plastic bags and placed it in the back of a vehicle.
When the grandmother suggested they go to police, Lerma threatened to implicate her in Rubino's death and tried to get her to help him dispose of the body.
The grandmother subsequently informed another relative about what Lerma had told her before then going to the police.
Lerma was then arrested and, court records state, officers later discovered Rubino's body in a trash can on the property.
Electronic court filings indicate Lerma has a record that extends back over a decade, including a 2009 case in Chaves County where he was charged with one count each of negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana. Both charges were later dropped by prosecutors.
In 2012, he also pled guilty and was sentenced to probation on charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to commit false imprisonment. As part of a plea bargain in that case, charges of aggravated battery of a household member, abandonment or abuse of a child and possession of marijuana were later dropped as part of a plea deal.
