A Carlsbad woman died in a crash on U.S. Highway 285 near Roswell early Wednesday morning, according to the New Mexico State Police.
According to a press release issued by State Police, the crash occurred at about 4:15 a.m. at mile post 85, about 17 miles south of town.
The initial investigation indicated that a 2008 Chevy Tahoe, driven by Alexa Renee Fox, 23, of Carlsbad, was traveling north when, for an unknown reason, the Tahoe crossed the center median and struck a southbound 2013 Ford F-550 head-on.
Fox was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital for injuries. His condition is not known.
Seatbelts appear to have been properly worn, according to the press release. State Police are investigating.