The criminal case against a former Roswell Air Center manager will move from magistrate to district court.
Stephen Christopher, the Air Center deputy director from March 2021 until his resignation Oct. 4, has not entered a plea in the case that alleges that he attempted to commit fraud over $2,500 regarding an Air Center lease, according to online court records. Christopher also waived the preliminary hearing set for Wednesday.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C. Rogers ordered the case to be bound over and set for trial in the New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court, but no dates for hearings or a trial had been set by press time. The district court judge for the case also had not been designated.
Christopher was charged with a fourth-degree felony on Oct. 27. Police and prosecutors allege that he wrongly attempted to claim that a company he is said to own, Custom Graphics and More, had provided shirts, caps and other items to the city of Roswell and the Air Center. He reportedly told city officials that he did not owe past-due rent because the value of the items provided to the city exceeded the rent owed. He later paid the rent of $4,950.
Court records indicate that police interviews with various people at the Air Center could not find someone who said they had received the items shown in invoices or who could show the items to investigators. The court documents also indicate that police reported finding the invoices on a computer at the leased space, with computer data allegedly indicating that the invoices were created after Christopher had been notified about the need to pay the past-due rent.
Christopher chose not to comment on the case and a representative of his lawyer's office said no comment would be provided by the lawyer, either.