The case against a man who was previously a physician's assistant, who is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual relations with a former patient, is now before a state district court.
Roosevelt County Magistrate Judge Christopher Mitchell decided Thursday after a preliminary hearing that the third-degree felony case against Jon Eason Perry, 52, of Roswell, which alleges criminal sexual penetration, would be bound over to the New Mexico 9th Judicial District Court.
A hearing in that court has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 6 in Portales.
Perry's lawyer in the criminal case, Christian Christensen, did not return a phone call by press time. Perry has not responded to prior phone calls and emails asking about the case.
New Mexico state law prohibits a person providing psychotherapy from having sexual contact with a current patient or a person who has been a patient within the past year. According to court documents, Perry is accused of having sex with a woman about nine months after his psychotherapy counseling sessions with her ended.
The woman has filed a separate civil action against Perry in the 5th Judicial District Court.
Perry voluntarily surrendered his New Mexico license in 2021 after the New Mexico Medical Board began investigating complaints against him. He admitted no wrongdoing in his agreement with the board.
Other licenses from other states are inactive, and a California license was revoked as a result of disciplinary action.